Walter Johnson’s Aaron Fiddler Resigns After Three Years, Citing Family Commitments
After just three seasons at the helm, Aaron Fiddler has decided to step down as the head coach of the football program at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, Maryland.
Walter Johnson Announces Fiddler’s Resignation
Fiddler’s departure was announced by the Walter Johnson Athletic Department via social media on December 2.
“We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Coach Fiddler for his outstanding service to the Walter Johnson Football Program over the past three years,” Walter Johnson Athletic Director Larry Hurd Jr. said in a statement posted on Facebook. “During his time with the Wildcats, Coach Fiddler has not only been an exceptional coach on the field, but also an incredible role model for our young men. His dedication, hard work, and genuine care for our student-athletes have left a lasting impact on our program and community.”
A Record of Competitiveness and Community Impact
Fiddler joined the Walter Johnson football program in 2023 after a stint as the head coach at Hedgesville High School in West Virginia. He also had a coaching stint at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke, Virginia.
Additionally, Fiddler held coaching positions at the collegiate level in West Virginia at both Glenville State College and Marshall University.
During his tenure at Walter Johnson, Fiddler guided the football program to an 18-15 record in three seasons including a 4-6 campaign this year. Walter Johnson went 9-3 in Fiddler’s first season as head coach and finished 5-6 during the 2024 campaign.
The Wildcats opened the 2025 campaign with a 44-6 win over Gaithersburg but suffered a 56-6 loss to Quince Orchard in week 2. Although Walter Johnson beat Wootton 27-20, the Wildcats suffered losses to Montgomery County, Maryland rivals Seneca Valley, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Churchill and Northwest.
Walter Johnson was also victorious on the gridiron against Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) foes Whitman and Blake in 2025.
Why Fiddler Stepped Down — A Family Decision
Hurd said Fiddler stepped down as head coach for personal reasons.
“Coach [Fiddler] made the difficult decision to step away for family commitments,” Hurd told High School On SI in an email message.
What Comes Next for Walter Johnson Football
The school has already begun to search for Fiddler’s replacement.
“While Coach Fiddler will be moving on from his role with the football program, we are grateful that he will continue to work and teach here at Walter Johnson,” added Hurd. “We wish him nothing but the very best in his continued journey, and we thank him sincerely for all he has done for WJ Football. Go Cats!"