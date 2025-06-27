Blake HS Coach Desmin Wade Joins Grambling State Basketball Staff
Grambling State University men’s basketball head coach Patrick Crarey II has announced a new addition to his coaching staff.
Wade Leaves Blake After Historic Season
Desmin Wade, who led James Hubert Blake High School in Silver Spring, Maryland to a 23-2 record and a Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) championship during the 2024-25 campaign, has been named General Manager and Assistant Coach at Grambling State.
Success Across Montgomery County and Prince George’s
During a five-year stint at Blake, Wade guided the Bengals to a 91-35 record and compiled four division championships. Blake also captured a county championship and made five regional championship appearances under Wade’s watch.
Coaching Roots in the DMV
Prior to Blake, Wade served as head coach at High Point High School in Beltsville, Maryland where he guided the boys’ basketball program to their first regional final in more than 15 years during the 2018-19 campaign.
Reuniting with a Mentor at the Next Level
Wade began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Washington Adventist University (WAU) in Takoma Park, Maryland for one year and spent two years as the program’s Defensive Coordinator/Director of Basketball Operations.
Crarey Praises Longtime Protégé
“Desmin played for me and coached with me when I started my career at WAU,” Crarey said in a social media post on X. “He has been outstanding running his own program the last 8 years. Multiple championships at the High School level. One of the best prep coaches in the DMV. Elated to be reunited! Nobody knows me like D-Wade.”