Clarksburg's Bryanna Williams voted Maryland high school softball Player of the Year
The sophomore pitcher received 73.17% of votes out of 10 nominees
Congratulations to Clarksburg's Bryanna Williams on being voted High School on SI Maryland Softball Player of the Year for the 2025 season.
Williams, a sophomore pitcher on Clarksburg's team, had an incredible season in the circle, finishing with 137 strikeouts in 67 innings pitched along with a 0.84 ERA.
Williams dominated the poll with 73.17% of votes, while Kennedy Woodruff, a senior on Oxon Hill, finished second with 20.65%, and Mia Forseter, a junior on Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School, was third with 5.13%.
