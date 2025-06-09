High School

Clarksburg's Bryanna Williams voted Maryland high school softball Player of the Year

The sophomore pitcher received 73.17% of votes out of 10 nominees

Following a dominant sophomore season as a pitcher for Clarksburg, Bryanna Williams has been voted Maryland High School Softball Player of the Year.
Congratulations to Clarksburg's Bryanna Williams on being voted High School on SI Maryland Softball Player of the Year for the 2025 season.

Williams, a sophomore pitcher on Clarksburg's team, had an incredible season in the circle, finishing with 137 strikeouts in 67 innings pitched along with a 0.84 ERA.

Williams dominated the poll with 73.17% of votes, while Kennedy Woodruff, a senior on Oxon Hill, finished second with 20.65%, and Mia Forseter, a junior on Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School, was third with 5.13%.

