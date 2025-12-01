Northern's Lucia Siracusano voted Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Year for 2025
Congratulations to Northern's Lucia Siracusano on being voted High School on SI Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Year for the 2025 season.
Siracusano, a senior quarterback, had a standout season for the Patriots as she passed for 3,108 yards and 40 touchdowns, and rushed for 550 yards and six scores. She also played defense for the last 3-4 games, finishing with 10 flag pulls, three interceptions, and a pick-6.
In the process, Siracusano led Northern to the SMAC Championship as they beat Calvert 20-13. The Patriots finished the season 11-2.
Siracusano received 55.32% of the vote, beating out Makenna Roberts, a sophomore on Linganore, who finished second with 31.48%. Meanwhile, two Frederick players placed third and fourth; Kessey Panou-Kwadjambou, a senior, received 7.07%, while Da'Myra Wallace, a junior, had 4.71%.