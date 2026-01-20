Coaching Carousel Hits Maryland HS Football: State Champions Step Aside, Multiple Programs Now Open
Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin, Maryland is searching for a new head football coach to lead the varsity football program.
Jake Coleman Leaves Decatur with a Pair of State Titles
Stephen Decatur High School teacher Jake Coleman announced his departure as Decatur’s head varsity football coach on Wednesday, January 7.
During his tenure, Coleman, who was hired in 2020, guided the Worcester County, Maryland public school to a pair of state championships on the gridiron.
Coleman, who led the Seahawks to back-to-back Maryland state titles in 2023 and 2024, announced his departure from the school’s football program via social media.
“I want to begin by expressing my gratitude to God for the incredible journey of coaching and for the invaluable relationships I’ve built over the years here at Decatur,” Coleman said in a social media post on Instagram. “The love and support my family and I’ve received here at Decatur have far exceeded anything I could have ever imagined. Most importantly, I want to thank my wife and family for their sacrifices and encouragement throughout this journey.”
Coleman, a Cambridge, Maryland native, helped guide the Seahawks to a 28-game winning streak during his tenure. He said he would continue to help support the football program despite stepping down as the head coach.
“I am profoundly grateful to my fellow coaches, players, parents, the community, officials, volunteers, and opponents,” Coleman added. “Each of you have contributed to making my head coaching career incredibly rewarding, and for that, I will always be thankful. I have fulfilled my dreams in coaching, and I will cherish these memories forever.”
MCPS Gridiron Openings
There are various head coach openings on the gridiron at public schools throughout Montgomery County, Maryland (MCPS) including at Rockville High School, John F. Kennedy High School and Springbrook High School.
High School On SI has confirmed that Al Kallay has stepped down as head coach at Rockville High School after two seasons and Akiel Russell is no longer the head coach at his alma mater Springbrook High School (Silver Spring, Maryland), where he led the Blue Devils for the past three seasons.
“I want to say thank you to the Rockville community for embracing and supporting me,” Kallay wrote in a post on Facebook. “I fought for two years to give my kids what they needed, even if the county didn’t provide for them. I sacrificed my own to make sure they got it.”
Meanwhile, John F. Kennedy High School (Silver Spring, Maryland) is searching for a new head coach following the departure of Jacquis McCray Jr.
McCray, who guided Kennedy to a 5-4 record in 2025, was recently named the new head coach at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, Maryland.
Dameon Powell Steps Down
Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) in Maryland are known for their high academic standards and state championship pedigree on the gridiron.
During the 2025 campaign, Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Springdale, Maryland faced controversy when their head football coach was suspended for using an ineligible player. The Jaguars were also forced to forfeit games in which the ineligible player participated in.
On Monday, January 12, Dameon Powell announced on social media that he was stepping down as head coach of the football program at Charles Herbert Flowers High School.
“After much prayer and reflection, I have decided to step down as Head Football Coach at Flowers High School,” Powell wrote on Facebook. “For nine seasons, Flowers was home, and together we built something special. Building championship programs, earning an 89-16 record, and most importantly, developing young men ready for success beyond football.
“I am grateful to God, Dr. Brown, my coaching staff, administration, parents, and especially the players for the trust, love, and memories. I will always be a Jaguar, and Jaguar Nation will forever be family.
“I’m excited to begin the next chapter as Head Football Coach at Riverdale Baptist.”
Powell, a Montgomery County, Maryland native, takes over a Riverdale Baptist football program that finished 2-8 during the 2025 campaign.
Riverdale Baptist, a private school located in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has produced a handful of NFL players over the years including Olandis Gary (Denver Broncos), Christian Darrisaw (Minnesota Vikings), Tariq Castro-Fields (Philadelphia Eagles) and Zech McPhearson (Philadelphia Eagles).