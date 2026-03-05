Flowers Football Hires from Within as Jaguars Reload for Title Run

A familiar face will be pacing the sidelines for one of the top high school football programs in Prince George’s County, Maryland this year.

Flowers Turns to Familiar Leader

Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Springdale, Maryland has hired a new head coach to lead the varsity football program.

Flowers, a Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) football program, has promoted former assistant coach Frederick Groves to the top spot.

“Ready to start this new chapter and continue building on the proud tradition and winning culture that has already been established. Let’s get to work,” Groves wrote on Facebook.

Longtime Coaching Partnership Comes Full Circle

Groves, a Prince George’s County, Maryland native, takes over for Dameon Powell who was named head coach at Riverdale Baptist School (Upper Marlboro, Maryland) in January.

In fact, Groves and Powell are first cousins who have coached together in PGCPS for years including a stint at DuVal High School in Lanham, Maryland.

“I’ve been around Coach Powell,” Groves told High School On SI. “I understand his philosophy. I helped build the philosophy and I’m excited.”

Groves inherited the Flowers program last season after Powell was suspended for using an ineligible player. Groves was named the interim head coach in Powell’s absence.

Powell, a Montgomery County, Maryland native, spent nine seasons as the head coach at Flowers and compiled an 89-16 record during his tenure.

Frederick Groves has various NFL connections including Stump Mitchell who coached him at Morgan State University and Antoine Brooks who played for him at DuVal High School.

Deep Football Connections From College to the NFL

Mitchell, a former NFL running back, toiled for the Cardinals and Chiefs during his playing career. He also served as the running backs coach for the Seahawks, Redskins, Cardinals, Jets and Browns.

Brooks, who played college football at the University of Maryland, won a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

Frederick Groves played college football at Morgan State University in Baltimore and was a college teammate of new Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones.

Frederick Groves said he and Daronte Jones played together in the same defensive backfield at Morgan State University. “He was a free safety,” explained Groves. “I was a strong safety.”

Bishop McNamara High School (Forestville, Maryland) graduate Daronte Jones has served as the Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator for the past four seasons.

“He was one of the smartest dudes on the field,” Groves said about the new Washington Commanders defensive coordinator. “He wasn’t the most athletic, he wasn’t the biggest but he was always on the ball. He knew what was going to happen and could direct anybody anywhere. When he talked we listened man because he was a smart dude.”

Jaguars Poised for Another Contending Season

Groves said the Jaguars should be in good shape to contend for a state championship this year with the return of eight starters on offense and nine defensive starters coming back.

The Jaguars will boast talented running back Kodi Gardner who is a Division 1 college prospect. Gardner has already received offers from Syracuse and Virginia Tech among others.

“I think he’s going to be one of the top three backs in the state if not the top,” said Groves. “We have an experienced line coming back.”