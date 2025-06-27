DeMatha Grads Hunter Dickinson, Steve Settle Earn NBA Opportunities After 2025 Draft
DeMatha’s Legendary Basketball Legacy
DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland is synonymous with athletic excellence.
The late DeMatha head coach Morgan Wootten put the basketball program on the map.
Wootten, who died in 2020, guided DeMatha to five national championships during a career that spanned more than four decades. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000. He was the first high school coach to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame.
DeMatha has produced scores of NBA players over the years including Adrian Dantley, Keith Bogans, Jerami Grant, Markelle Fultz, and Jordan Hawkins.
Dickinson and Settle Continue Pro Dreams
Although DeMatha graduates Hunter Dickinson and Steve Settle III weren’t selected in the 2025 NBA Draft, the two former Stags will both have an opportunity to pursue their dream of playing in the NBA.
Dickinson, who played college basketball at Kansas and Michigan, has signed a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans and Settle, who played at Temple and Howard, has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Miami Heat.
Dickinson’s Dominant College Career
Dickinson, a 7-foot-2 center, was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2021 at Michigan where he spent three seasons before transferring to Kansas for his final two seasons of college.
At Kansas, Dickinson was twice named First-team All-Big 12 and was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in 2024. He was also named Third-team All-American last season.
Settle’s Journey from Howard to Temple
Meanwhile, Settle, a 6-foot-11 forward, had a breakout season at Howard during the 2022-23 campaign.
That season, Settle started all 32 games for the Bison and finished as the team’s second-leading scorer (11.1 points per game) and led the team in rebounding (5.7 rebounds per game) and blocks. Settle helped guide Howard to a 22-13 record as the Bison captured both the MEAC regular season and tournament championships. He earned MEAC second team honors for his performance.
Following that season, Settle transferred to Temple where he played his final two seasons of college. He averaged 12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Owls last season.
Gratitude and Focus in the NBA Grind
Settle signed with the agency One Motive Sports in March and has worked out with nine NBA teams according to The Temple News.
“I’ve enjoyed the process,” he said. “Just being able to completely focus on basketball and eliminate all distractions has been good and it’s been a blessing. So, I have no complaints and I’m just thankful to be in this position.”