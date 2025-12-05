Tyran Stokes and Jamal Crawford's son dazzles in Rainier Beach basketball debut
After a turbulent November, that saw America's No. 1 high school basketball player Tyran Stokes suddenly withdraw from Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, he finally made his senior season debut for Rainier Beach in Seattle Wednesday night.
Stokes officially enrolled at Rainier Beach on Nov. 13 when a source at the school confirmed to High School On SI's Tarek Fattal he'd been input into the school district's computer system for class assignment.
Rainier Beach defeated Renton 81-60 thanks to Stokes' 31 points, eight rebounds and six steals. What made the debut more of a spectacle was his young teammate, JJ Crawford, son of longtime NBA guard Jamal Crawford, who coaches at Rainier Beach.
JJ Crawford is a 6-foot-3 freshman guard that is anticipated to be a top prospect in Washington for years to come. He scored 15 points alongside Stokes as the Vikings are looking to win another state title after lifting the Class 3A crown last season.
Stokes is the consensus No. 1 player in the country at 6-foot-7, 245 pounds. He's currently down to three college choices, according to various notable recruiting sites: Kansas, Kentucky and Oregon.
HOW STOKES GOT TO RAINIER
On Nov. 5, Stokes officially withdrew from Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks, according to the school's release.
"Notre Dame High School acknowledges Tyran Stokes' decision to withdraw and explore new opportunities. We appreciate the contributions he made to our basketball program and community during his time here. We wish Tyran all the best as he pursues his future goals, and we are confident he will find success," the release from athletic director Alec Moss reads.
Stokes was facing disciplinary issues at the school, including altercations with students. He served a suspension that kept him sidelined during multiple high school football games this season, and has not been at school this week, according to sources close to the situation.
There were rumblings about Stokes' future at Notre Dame that started a couple weeks ago. As of late, things started to become more predictable when he missed the team's photo day, the team's midnight madness was canceled this week, and he wasn't on campus Monday, Nov. 3.
STOKES PLAYED FOOTBALL
Stokes decided he wanted to play football in the middle of the season, and suited up for the first time on September 26 against Culver City. He suited up just two more times in the team's remaining five games after he became eligible.
When asked why Stokes suddenly wanted to play football back in September.
"I had to explain to my Mom and agent that this is my last time I get to actually be a kid," Stokes said. "Once I go to college everything is looked at as a business."
STOKES CAME FROM PROLIFIC PREP
Stokes completed his initial transfer from Prolific Prep to Notre Damein July of 2024. He then led the Knights to the CIF Southern Section Open Division finals in March. Notre Dame lost to Eastvale Roosevelt, led by star Brayden Burries.
A week later, Stokes had Notre Dame in the CIF State Open Division SoCal regional final (one win away from the CIF State final), but lost to Roosevelt again.
As a junior, Stokes averaged 21ppg, 9.3rpg, and 3.9apg before earning All-CIF and All-Mission League honors. He was also selected to the High School On SI All-SoCal Team.
