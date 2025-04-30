High School

Desmin Wade steps down as Blake boys basketball coach

Wade led Blake to a 23-2 record and the school's first Montgomery County championship last year.

Brandy Simms

Blake's Desmin Wade has announced that he is stepping down as the school's boys basketball coach.
Blake High School in Silver Spring, Maryland is searching for a new head coach to lead the boys basketball program following the resignation of Desmin Wade. 

Wade, who was hired in 2019, made the announcement in a statement that was posted on social media. 

“With a heart full of gratitude and emotion, I write to officially step down as Head Basketball Coach of Blake High School,” said Wade. “This decision was not made lightly, but after much thought and prayer, I have accepted an opportunity to continue my coaching journey at the collegiate level.” 

During the 2024-25 campaign, Wade guided Blake to a 23-2 record including the program’s first ever Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) championship. The Bengals were led by talented 6-foot-9 sophomore Baba Oladotun who was named the Montgomery County Player of the Year. 

Wade thanked the players, families, staff and supporters who have stood by him every step of the way. 

“Coaching at Blake has been one of the most fulfilling chapters of my life,” Wade added. “Watching these young men develop – not just as athletes, but as leaders, students, and human beings – has been a true privilege. Together, we chased dreams with relentless passion, worked tirelessly to leave our mark, and built a legacy rooted in brotherhood, resilience, and heart. 

“What we built here is bigger than basketball. It’s about family. That’s what I will carry with me as I step into this next chapter. Though I may be leaving, a part of my heart will always remain at Blake.”

