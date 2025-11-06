Maryland’s 6-foot-9 Phenom Baba Oladotun Narrows His College Choices to Four National Powerhouses
James Hubert Blake High School senior Baba Oladotun is close to making a highly anticipated decision on where he will play his college basketball.
Top Recruit Makes His Short List
On Tuesday afternoon, the 6-foot-9 prodigy from Silver Spring, Maryland made some news, releasing a list of his top four college basketball programs on social media.
Georgetown, Arkansas, Maryland and Kentucky are among Oladotun’s final four.
“God will make it obvious!!” Oladotun posted on Instagram.
A Well-Followed Recruitment Journey
Oladotun, who has 45,000 followers on Instagram, many of whom are anxiously awaiting news on the phenom's decision. He has taken official visits to all four colleges.
A Battle Among Bluebloods
In early September, Oladotun took his first official visit to Virginia Tech, his father’s alma mater. It was widely considered a courtesy visit in recognition of the school's importance in his family life. In mid-September, Oladotun paid a visit to the University of Maryland. In early October, Oladotun visited Georgetown University before landing in the Bluegrass State for the University of Kentucky’s annual Blue-White Game later in the month. Oladotun’s final college visit was at the University of Arkansas a few days before Halloween.
His five college visits have been documented on Oladotun’s YouTube channel. The series is produced by Mike Creppy, a former Blake High School basketball standout.
Oladotun, who reclassified from the Class of 2027 to the Class of 2026 in August, is the top-ranked boys’ high school basketball player in the state of Maryland.
University of Maryland head coach Buzz Williams is competing for the state’s top player against Arkansas head coach John Calipari, Kentucky head coach Mark Pope and Georgetown head coach Ed Cooley.
“Buzz plays a really nice system that will fit Baba’s game for sure,” said recruiting analyst Devon Mason.
Historic Territory for Montgomery County Basketball
The recruiting war is certainly heating up and it’s rare for a Montgomery County Public School boys’ basketball player to be so highly coveted.
Mentorship from NBA Greats
Former NBA player Tracy Jackson, who graduated from Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville, Maryland back in 1977, was named to the inaugural McDonald’s All-American team that year. It’s a safe bet that Oladotun will be named to the McDonald’s All-American team in 2026.
Oladotun has been mentored by legendary University of Maryland Terrapin and former NBA forward Walt “The Wizard” Williams.
Dominating the High School Stage
“He’s a great mentor,” said Oladotun, who averaged 22.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.8 steals while guiding the Bengals to a 23-2 record last season, “both on the court and off the court. He played in the NBA so he played my position, he gave me a lot of tips on how to play.”
Oladotun, a five-star prospect, has also been mentored by NBA star and fellow Maryland native Kevin Durant. In fact, Oladotun has played for Durant’s AAU basketball program, Team Durant.
Decision on the Horizon
The early signing period for NCAA Division I Basketball prospects begins November 12 and runs through November 19.