Dunbar vs. Milford Mill Set to Headline Maryland High School Football Season Opener

Two of Maryland’s best public school football programs will meet to open the 2026 campaign.

Heavyweight Clash to Open 2026 Features First-Time Meeting

Reigning Class 2A/1A state champion Paul Laurence Dunbar will play Milford Mill Academy, Sept. 4 at Under Armour Stadium in Baltimore. It will be the first matchup between the Baltimore-area powers.

Milford Mill’s Consistent Dominance

Milford Mill went 10-1 last season, with its only loss coming against eventual state champion Linganore in the Maryland Class 3A state semifinals. The Millers finished No. 13 in the final High School On SI Maryland Top 25 state rankings.

A Power in Baltimore County

The Millers, under longtime coach and former NFL defensive lineman Reggie White, have been the top program in Baltimore County, winning five league or division titles since 2017. Milford Mill won the Class 2A state crown in 2022 (14-0), part of a run of five straight seasons reaching at least the state semifinals.

Dunbar’s Historic Legacy

Dunbar (12-1 last season) is the most decorated program in state public history, claiming its record 14th title with a win in the Class 2A/1A finale. The Baltimore City school has a record 81 state postseason wins.

Sustained Success Across Eras

Their success (Dunbar joined the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) in the 1992-93 school year) has spanned five coaches with Courtney Bridges winning last year in his inaugural season. The Poets, who finished No. 11 in the final High School On SI Maryland Top 25, have won six Baltimore City league titles since 2017.

More Than a Measuring Stick

With both teams accustomed to making deep postseason runs, the result of this game will not define either squad's season. But with contest will now become the focal point of each team's offseason preparations as well as the building point for summer camp. When each team takes the field at Under Armour Stadium, they will be seeking a victory they believe will springboard them towards the success they desire in 2026.

For Milford Mill, it’s an opportunity to reassert itself among the state’s elite after falling just short of a title run a year ago. For Dunbar, it’s a chance to validate its championship pedigree against a proven, battle-tested opponent from a higher classification.

State Championship Seasons

Dunbar

1994 - 1A

1995 - 1A

1997 - 1A

1998 - 1A

2004 - 2A

2005 - 2A

2006 - 2A

2007 - 2A

2012 - 1A

2013 - 1A

2014 - 1A

2015 - 1A

2016 - 1A

2025 - 2A/1A

Milford Mill

2022 - 2A