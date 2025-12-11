Final 2025 Maryland High School Football State Rankings
The 2025 Maryland high school football season is over after last weekend’s state public championships at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium, followed by St. Frances Academy capping its season with a nationally-televised victory Wednesday evening.
Saint Frances completed a wire-to-wire run as the No. 1 team in the High School on SI Maryland Top 25. The Panthers, ranked No. 1 in the High School on SI National Top 25, only lost to California private powerhouse Saint John’s Bosco.
DeMatha Catholic, which repeated as Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division champion, finished No. 2 followed by Archbishop Spalding. Spalding, which was last year’s No. 1 in the High School on SI Maryland Top 25, won an unprecedented fourth straight outright Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference crown.
Quince Orchard (14-0) finished again as Maryland’s top public school at No. 4 after claiming a second straight Class 4A state championship. Linganore, which completed an undefeated season (13-0) with the Class 3A state title, rounds out the final Top 5.
Our Lady of Good Counsel (WCAC Capital semifinalist), Class 4A finalist Henry A. Wise, WCAC Metro champion Saint Mary’s Ryken, MIAA A finalist McDonogh School and Class 4A/3A state champion Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical complete the final Top 10.
State champion Huntingtown (Class 2A) and Patuxent (1A) from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference enter the final poll at 24th and 25th, respectively.
Here’s the final High School on SI Maryland football Top 25 for the 2025 season:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 10-1
This week: Defeated Corner Canyon (Utah), 37-20
SEASON RESULT - OVERTIME NATIONAL CHAMPION
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 11-0
SEASON RESULT - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WCAC) CAPITAL DIVISION CHAMPION
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 10-2
SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (MIAA) A CONFERENCE CHAMPION
4. QUINCE ORCHARD
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 14-0
Last week: Defeated No. 7 Henry A. Wise, 26-21, Maryland Class 4A state final
SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE & MONTGOMERY COUNTY WEST DIVISION CHAMPION
5. LINGANORE
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 13-0
Last week: Defeated No. 18 Oakdale, 56-17, Maryland Class 3A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 6
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE & FREDERICK COUNTY CHAMPION
6. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 6-5
SEASON RESULT - WCAC CAPITAL DIVISION SEMIFINALIST
7. HENRY A. WISE
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 11-2*
Last week: Lost to No. 4 Quince Orchard, 26-21, Maryland Class 4A state final
SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE FINALIST
8. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 9-3
SEASON RESULT - WCAC METRO DIVISION CHAMPION
9. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 8-3
SEASON RESULT - MIAA A CONFERENCE FINALIST
10. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 12-1
Last week: Defeated No. 17 Sherwood, 40-20, Maryland Class 4A/3A state final
SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 4A/3A STATE & BALTIMORE CITY DIVISION I CHAMPION
11. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 12-1
Last week: Defeated Henry E. Lackey, 50-20, Maryland Class 2A/1A state final
SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 2A/1A STATE CHAMPION
12. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 7-4
SEASON RESULT - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
13. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 10-1
SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALIST & BALTIMORE COUNTY DIVISION I CHAMPION
14. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 4-6
SEASON RESULT - FIFTH PLACE IN WCAC CAPITAL DIVISION
15. GILMAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 4-5
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
16. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 6-4
SEASON RESULT - FIFTH PLACE IN MIAA A CONFERENCE
17. SHERWOOD
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 11-2
Last week: Lost to then-No. 12 Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, 40-20, Maryland Class 4A/3A state final
SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 4A/3A STATE FINALIST & MONTGOMERY COUNTY NORTH DIVISION CHAMPION
18. OAKDALE
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 10-3
Last week: Lost to then-No. 6 Linganore, 56-17, Maryland Class 3A state final
SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE FINALIST
19. WINSTON CHURCHILL
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 10-2
SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALIST
20. WESTMINSTER
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 10-2
SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALIST & CARROLL COUNTY ATHLETIC LEAGUE CHAMPION
21. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 6-5
SEASON RESULT - SIXTH PLACE IN MIAA A CONFERENCE
22. BROADNECK
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 8-4
SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALIST
23. ELKTON
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 11-1
SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 2A/1A STATE SEMIFINALIST & UPPER CHESAPEAKE BAY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CONOWINGO DIVISION CHAMPION
24. HUNTINGTOWN
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 11-2*
Last week: Defeated Northern-Calvert, 24-21, Maryland Class 2A state final
SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 2A STATE CHAMPION
25. PATUXENT
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 10-3*
Last week: Defeated Fort Hill, 35-28, Maryland Class 1A state final
SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 1A STATE CHAMPION
* - Huntington, Patuxent and Henry A. Wise record reflect forfeit results