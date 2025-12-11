High School

Final 2025 Maryland High School Football State Rankings

St. Frances goes wire-to-wire as Maryland's top-ranked team in 2025; DeMatha, Archbishop Spalding, Quince Orchard and Linganore round out the final Top 5

Derek Toney

After ceding the state's top ranking to Archbishop Spalding last year, St. Frances Academy is once again the No. 1 team in the Final Maryland High School Football Rankings for 2025.
The 2025 Maryland high school football season is over after last weekend’s state public championships at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium, followed by St. Frances Academy capping its season with a nationally-televised victory Wednesday evening. 

Saint Frances completed a wire-to-wire run as the No. 1 team in the High School on SI Maryland Top 25. The Panthers, ranked No. 1 in the High School on SI National Top 25, only lost to California private powerhouse Saint John’s Bosco. 

DeMatha Catholic, which repeated as Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division champion, finished No. 2 followed by Archbishop Spalding. Spalding, which was last year’s No. 1 in the High School on SI Maryland Top 25, won an unprecedented fourth straight outright Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference crown.

Quince Orchard (14-0) finished again as Maryland’s top public school at No. 4 after claiming a second straight Class 4A state championship. Linganore, which completed an undefeated season (13-0) with the Class 3A state title, rounds out the final Top 5.

Our Lady of Good Counsel (WCAC Capital semifinalist), Class 4A finalist Henry A. Wise, WCAC Metro champion Saint Mary’s Ryken, MIAA A finalist McDonogh School and Class 4A/3A state champion Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical complete the final Top 10. 

State champion Huntingtown (Class 2A) and Patuxent (1A) from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference enter the final poll at 24th and 25th, respectively.

Here’s the final High School on SI Maryland football Top 25 for the 2025 season:

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 10-1

This week: Defeated Corner Canyon (Utah), 37-20

SEASON RESULT - OVERTIME NATIONAL CHAMPION

2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 11-0

SEASON RESULT - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WCAC) CAPITAL DIVISION CHAMPION

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 10-2

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (MIAA) A CONFERENCE CHAMPION

4. QUINCE ORCHARD

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 14-0

Last week: Defeated No. 7 Henry A. Wise, 26-21, Maryland Class 4A state final

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE & MONTGOMERY COUNTY WEST DIVISION CHAMPION

5. LINGANORE

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 13-0

Last week: Defeated No. 18 Oakdale, 56-17, Maryland Class 3A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 6

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE & FREDERICK COUNTY CHAMPION

6. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 6-5

SEASON RESULT - WCAC CAPITAL DIVISION SEMIFINALIST

7. HENRY A. WISE 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 11-2*

Last week: Lost to No. 4 Quince Orchard, 26-21, Maryland Class 4A state final

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE FINALIST

8. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 9-3

SEASON RESULT - WCAC METRO DIVISION CHAMPION

9. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 8-3

SEASON RESULT - MIAA A CONFERENCE FINALIST

10. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 12-1

Last week: Defeated No. 17 Sherwood, 40-20, Maryland Class 4A/3A state final

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 4A/3A STATE & BALTIMORE CITY DIVISION I CHAMPION 

11. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 12-1 

Last week: Defeated Henry E. Lackey, 50-20, Maryland Class 2A/1A state final

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 2A/1A STATE CHAMPION

12. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 7-4

SEASON RESULT - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

13. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 10-1

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALIST & BALTIMORE COUNTY DIVISION I CHAMPION

14. BISHOP MCNAMARA

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 4-6

SEASON RESULT - FIFTH PLACE IN WCAC CAPITAL DIVISION

15. GILMAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 4-5

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

16. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 6-4

SEASON RESULT - FIFTH PLACE IN MIAA A CONFERENCE 

17. SHERWOOD

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 11-2

Last week: Lost to then-No. 12 Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, 40-20, Maryland Class 4A/3A state final

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 4A/3A STATE FINALIST & MONTGOMERY COUNTY NORTH DIVISION CHAMPION

18. OAKDALE

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 10-3

Last week: Lost to then-No. 6 Linganore, 56-17, Maryland Class 3A state final 

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE FINALIST

19. WINSTON CHURCHILL

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 10-2

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALIST

20. WESTMINSTER

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 10-2

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALIST & CARROLL COUNTY ATHLETIC LEAGUE CHAMPION

21. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 6-5

SEASON RESULT  - SIXTH PLACE IN MIAA A CONFERENCE 

22. BROADNECK

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 8-4

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALIST

23. ELKTON

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 11-1

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 2A/1A STATE SEMIFINALIST & UPPER CHESAPEAKE BAY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CONOWINGO DIVISION CHAMPION

24. HUNTINGTOWN

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 11-2*

Last week: Defeated Northern-Calvert, 24-21, Maryland Class 2A state final

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 2A STATE CHAMPION

25. PATUXENT

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 10-3*

Last week: Defeated Fort Hill, 35-28, Maryland Class 1A state final

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 1A STATE CHAMPION

* - Huntington, Patuxent and Henry A. Wise record reflect forfeit results

Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

