Fallston Dominates Rising Sun in 2025 Maryland 2A Boys Basketball Tournament Opener
The Fallston Cougars opened their 2025 Maryland Class 2A boys basketball state tournament campaign in dominant fashion, defeating Rising Sun 67-45 in front of an energized home crowd, Friday night, as MPSSAA post season action got underway.
Fallston (19-4) set the tone early, jumping out to an 18-4 first-quarter lead and never looked back, displaying sharp shooting and aggressive defense that overwhelmed Rising Sun (13-10).
Senior Aiden Robinson and junior Oliver Schamburg led the way for the Cougars, each scoring 22 points in the wire-to-wire victory. Robinson knocked down four 3-pointers and controlled the glass with 10 rebounds, while Schamburg provided a deep-range attack, burying six 3-pointers to keep Fallston in control.
The Cougars built on their early momentum with a 30-13 halftime lead, but Rising Sun mounted a fightback in the third quarter, outscoring Fallston 23-19 behind a late scoring surge. However, Fallston quickly regained control in the final frame, closing out the game with an 18-9 fourth-quarter run.
Sophomore Mikey Griffin Jr. added 8 points, and Oliver Rueckert chipped in 7 points, helping Fallston secure a second-round matchup against local rival C. Milton Wright, which advanced with a 73-31 rout of North East..
The Cougars will look to continue their dominant form against C. Milton Wright, a team they split games with during the regular season. With Robinson and Schamburg firing on all cylinders, Fallston has its sights set on a deep Maryland 2A state tournament run.