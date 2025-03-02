High School

Fallston Dominates Rising Sun in 2025 Maryland 2A Boys Basketball Tournament Opener

Led by standout performances from Aiden Robinson and Oliver Schamburg, Fallston cruises past Rising Sun, 67-45, to advance to the second round against C. Milton Wrigh

Gary Adornato

The Fallston Cougars are off an running in the MPSSAA 2A boys basketball state tournament, following their 67-45 opening round win over Rising Sun.
The Fallston Cougars opened their 2025 Maryland Class 2A boys basketball state tournament campaign in dominant fashion, defeating Rising Sun 67-45 in front of an energized home crowd, Friday night, as MPSSAA post season action got underway.

Fallston (19-4) set the tone early, jumping out to an 18-4 first-quarter lead and never looked back, displaying sharp shooting and aggressive defense that overwhelmed Rising Sun (13-10).

Senior Aiden Robinson and junior Oliver Schamburg led the way for the Cougars, each scoring 22 points in the wire-to-wire victory. Robinson knocked down four 3-pointers and controlled the glass with 10 rebounds, while Schamburg provided a deep-range attack, burying six 3-pointers to keep Fallston in control.

The Cougars built on their early momentum with a 30-13 halftime lead, but Rising Sun mounted a fightback in the third quarter, outscoring Fallston 23-19 behind a late scoring surge. However, Fallston quickly regained control in the final frame, closing out the game with an 18-9 fourth-quarter run.

Sophomore Mikey Griffin Jr. added 8 points, and Oliver Rueckert chipped in 7 points, helping Fallston secure a second-round matchup against local rival C. Milton Wright, which advanced with a 73-31 rout of North East..

The Cougars will look to continue their dominant form against C. Milton Wright, a team they split games with during the regular season. With Robinson and Schamburg firing on all cylinders, Fallston has its sights set on a deep Maryland 2A state tournament run.

