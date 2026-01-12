From Annapolis to the MIAA, Navy’s Lacrosse Coaching Tree Keeps Paying Dividends
A striking statistic recently made the rounds in college football: all four head coaches in the 2025 College Football Playoff semifinals once worked under Nick Saban at Alabama.
A Coaching Tree Worth Noticing
While the story here doesn’t involve football — or multiple coaches from a single staff in the same postseason — it does spotlight a college coaching tree with a growing footprint in high school athletics, particularly within the MIAA lacrosse landscape.
That tree belongs to the United States Naval Academy.
Several former Navy assistants have gone on to lead Division I programs, and in recent months, four of those coaches landed commitments from MIAA student-athletes. Over the next few recruiting announcements, High School On SI will highlight those players — beginning in Providence, Rhode Island, home of Bryant University.
Brad Ross and the Rise of Bryant Lacrosse
Bryant men’s lacrosse is led by Brad Ross, a coach whose résumé blends elite mentorship with sustained success.
Ross served as associate head coach under legendary program builder Mike Pressler at Bryant from 2011–14, then spent time as an assistant at Ohio State before returning to Navy, where he served as offensive coordinator for three seasons. He returned to Bryant as head coach ahead of the 2023 season.
Now entering his fourth year at the helm, Ross’ tenure has produced immediate results. The Bulldogs have posted winning records in each of his first three seasons, including double-digit wins and appearances in the America East championship game in both 2023 and 2025. In 2023, Bryant captured the league title and earned an NCAA Tournament berth.
With most of the roster now made up of his own recruits, the question naturally follows: Is Bryant’s best lacrosse still ahead?
Bryant’s Longstanding MIAA Connection
Since transitioning to Division I in 2009, Bryant has quietly built a pipeline into the MIAA, and that connection remains strong.
Two MIAA products are already slated for the Bulldogs’ 2026 roster, and on December 6, the program added another future piece when 2027 Loyola Blakefield short-stick defensive midfielder Brady Callahan announced his commitment.
For Bryant — and for Callahan — it was a perfect fit.
Why Brady Callahan Chose Bryant
Callahan cited three primary reasons for choosing Bryant.
First, he was struck by the coaching staff’s attention to detail. The Bulldogs track extensive performance metrics — from sleep habits to workload — and use that data to tailor practices and strength programs. Callahan believes that approach plays a major role in Bryant’s consistency in America East play and its ability to score high-level nonconference wins.
Second, Bryant’s academic profile stood out. Callahan plans to pursue a business major, and the university’s business school carries a strong regional reputation.
Finally, time spent with the team sealed the decision. Callahan had the opportunity to experience a full day with the program, gaining insight into the balance between academics and athletics, while also absorbing the energy and culture inside the locker room and on the sideline.
“I could see myself being successful there,” Callahan said. “As a student and as an athlete.”
A Bulldog Future — and What Comes Next
Callahan arrives at Bryant at a moment of continuity and momentum. With Ross firmly established and recruiting classes fully aligned with his vision, the Bulldogs appear positioned for another step forward.
For Callahan, it’s an opportunity to join a program with structure, ambition, and a familiar MIAA-to-college pathway.
And for Bryant — much like Navy’s broader coaching tree — it’s another example of how long-term development and strong recruiting pipelines continue to shape the next generation of college lacrosse success.
Congratulations to Brady Callahan on his commitment to Bryant University.