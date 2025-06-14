Gerstell Academy's Tate Souder Commits to St. Mary's College of Maryland Lacrosse
St. Mary’s College Emerges as a Top Destination for MIAA Lacrosse Talent
Throughout the years, when it has come to being successful in the recruitment of MIAA players, college lacrosse programs in the Maryland/DC region have, at least at times, taken turns in being the so-called "hottest" in that department. That said, at least for the past year or so, the program having probably the best results for commitments from such-student athletes is St. Mary's College of Maryland.
Tate Souder Helped Lead Gerstell Academy’s Rise Under Coach Ryan Drenner
St. Mary's, who is led by coach Jason Childs (a former MIAA competitor himself at St. Paul's), and who has done very well in its first four years as a member of the United East Conference, recently continued its strong current MIAA recruiting run with a commitment from 2026 Gerstell Academy defenseman Tate Souder. Souder recently announced that he will travel to beautiful and quaint St. Mary's City for his college days and be a Seahawk.
Seahawks' NCAA Tournament Streak Attracts Top Talent Like Souder
Right now, Tate is a part of a Gerstell program which has had multiple good moments in Coach Ryan Drenner's first two years leading the Falcons. That includes appearances in the 2024 and 2025 MIAA B Conference Semifinals. Of course, Tate's future program has an impressive late-season streak of its own. Coach Childs' Seahawks are the winners of the past four United East Conference Tournaments. And, in each of the last three NCAA Tournaments, St. Mary's won a game.
Why Souder Chose St. Mary’s: Fit, Family, and Future
Tate says that, both his initial call with Seahawks assistant Tommy Rinder and spending time with Childs on campus convinced him St. Mary's would be a fine fit. Historically, the program is very competitive and plays a challenging schedule. Childs likes to "maximize" the schedule with games, which is also great. Another benefit is that Tate won't be too far from home, and his family can come visit and attend contests. In fact, the away matchups will be somewhat close by, too. In addition, being right on the water is wonderful. And last, but not least, by talking to the current Seahawks players, the culture seems amazing. They work hard and spend a lot of time together.
Many congratulations to Tate! Could even better things be ahead for both Gerstell and St. Mary's while he is with each?