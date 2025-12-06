St. Paul’s Faceoff Midfielder Wood Keough Commits to Washington College
Today we highlight another lacrosse standout from St. Paul’s School, as 2026 midfielder and faceoff specialist Wood Keough has committed to continue his lacrosse career at Washington College in Maryland, one of the nation’s most tradition-rich Division III programs.
Keough Has Opted to Attend College in Historic Chestertown
Keough will head to the historic Eastern Shore town of Chestertown, where he will join Coach John Nostrant, now deep enough into his tenure that the majority of the Shoremen roster consists of players he personally recruited. Since returning to his alma mater in 2021, Nostrant has made the MIAA a priority—and the results speak for themselves.
John Nostrant Has Roster Full of Former MIAA Stars
Last season alone, 16 former MIAA student-athletes were on the Washington College roster, one of the strongest MIAA-to-college pipelines anywhere in the sport. And while the Shoremen’s record didn’t always show it, they took major strides in 2025, losing multiple games by just one or two goals. With Nostrant’s players now forming the program’s core, the next steps—double-digit wins and a Centennial Conference semifinal appearance—feel within reach.
Why Washington College Was the Right Fit
For Keough, the choice came down to the combination of athletics, academics, environment, and relationships.
Washington College offers:
- A respected Economics program
- A laid-back small-town setting
- Proximity to home
- Access to hunting and fishing, two of Keough’s favorite off-field pursuits
- A campus filled with tradition and history
OC Grant Matthews Worked with Keough at St. Paul's
Just as important, Keough feels completely aligned with the lacrosse staff. He has built a strong bond with Coach Nostrant, and he already has on-field familiarity with new offensive coordinator Grant Matthews, who previously worked with him at St. Paul’s. Add in several friends who will also be attending WC, and the decision came together naturally.
A Growing Legacy Between the MIAA and Washington College
Keough joins a long list of St. Paul’s and MIAA players who have found a home in Chestertown. This is not just a recruiting pipeline—it’s a relationship built over decades, one that has shaped many of the Shoremen’s best teams.
With the MIAA continuing to send elite talent to the Centennial Conference, and Washington College trending upward under Nostrant, Keough steps into a program with both history and momentum.
Congratulations to Wood Keough
Keough becomes the newest link in one of Maryland lacrosse’s most storied connections. He joins a historic college program, a respected coaching staff, and a roster filled with familiar faces—all while helping Washington College push toward its next chapter.
Best of luck to Wood Keough as he completes his career at St. Paul’s and prepares to join the Shoremen in Chestertown.