Good Counsel Announces Stunning Football Head Coaching Change
There’s been a change of the guard at one of the nation’s top high school football programs.
A Sudden Change at a Maryland Powerhouse
Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland announced Monday that assistant coach Sal Gorgone had been promoted to head varsity football coach.
“Coach Gorgone has served the Good Counsel Football Program for sixteen years, progressing through every level and earning the trust of our student-athletes and families,” the school announced in a social media post on Facebook, Instagram and X. “His appointment reflects our commitment to continuity, excellence, and the long-term strength of Falcon Football.”
No Explanation for Stefanelli’s Departure
In the full announcement posted on the school’s website, there was no mention as to why former head coach Andy Stefanelli had suddenly been replaced by his defensive coordinator.
“We are grateful for the dedication and service of alumnus Andy Stefanelli ‘83 during his time with the program,” the statement read. “As an alum, he brought a deep understanding of our school and athletic tradition, and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”
Stefanelli was promoted to head coach in 2017, replacing legendary head coach Bob Milloy, Maryland’s all-time winningest high school football coach.
During his tenure at Good Counsel, Stefanelli guided the Falcons to a pair of Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) championships in 2019 and 2023 and was named WCAC Coach of the Year in 2023.
Family Pushback After Firing
However, Andy Stefanelli’s son, Drew Stefanelli, was outspoken on social media about his father’s untimely departure from Good Counsel.
Drew Stefanelli said that his father didn’t resign or retire but was fired without reason.
“Countless alumni, parents, coaches, etc. can speak on the hard work and dedication my dad put into seeing the young men in the program succeed,” Drew Stefanelli said via a social media post on X.
“Up to this point I was a proud alum. Proud to rep GC. But how can I represent a school that throws an alumni under the bus like he didn’t do anything in his 16 years of dedication to the school. He didn’t coach for the fame, or the recognition, or the money, he did it for the players. To prepare them as young men to have an opportunity to play at the next level. He also did it to help develop them into good people, beyond football. Prepare these young men for their future. He made it about the players, not him. And GC sees no value in that.”
Gorgone Steps Into the Spotlight
Gorgone has served as Good Counsel’s varsity defensive coordinator and assistant head coach since 2017. During that time period, the Falcons have played in four Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship games. He takes over a Good Counsel football program that finished 6-5 during the 2025 campaign.
“I am very excited to lead the program at Good Counsel, which has a great tradition,” said Gorgone. “My philosophy is to pursue athletic excellence, academic accountability, the development of young men’s character, and personal growth.”