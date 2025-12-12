Coaching Chaos in Kentucky: Powerhouse Programs, Championship Leaders and Rising Teams All Hit Reset
Tis the season for high school football coaching changes in Kentucky.
Major Shockwaves Hit Kentucky’s Coaching Landscape
In fact, changes have already come in the Bluegrass. And who said coaching "ain’t a tough gig?'
Two of Kentucky’s Most Successful Coaches Step Down
The now former head coach of St. X High School, Kevin Wallace, retired at the conclusion of the Tigers’ season. Wallace started his tenure at St. X in 2018, capturing the 2021 6A state title. He coached 40 seasons with stops at Warren East and Bowling Green prior to his time in Louisville.
And Male High School head coach Chris Wolfe stepped away from his role after the 2025 campaign. Wolfe began his time at Male in 2010, seizing the 2015 and 2018 6A state championships. The undefeated 2015 squad ended its season ranked No. 8 in the nation by USA Today.
A Statewide Hiring Frenzy: 25 Jobs Still Open
There were 27 confirmed openings in the state — new program Christian County, and Moore High School filled their vacancies — and as of this article, there are still 25.
Central High Split Turns Turbulent After Sideline Controversy
Longtime Central High School (Louisville) coach Marvin Dantzler will not be back for a 10th season, as the coach and school administration decided to part ways. The relationship began to unravel in October when Central was assessed a 15-yard penalty, in a contest against DeSales High School, due to the school’s acclaimed band playing during game action. This ultimately led to a heated exchange between Dantzler and Central principal Tamela Compton. Dantzler’s Yellowjacket team won the 3A state championship in 2018.
First-Year Coaches Already Out as Programs Reset
At Leslie County High School, head coach Brian Hubbard was suspended for two games in October after using inappropriate language during a contest. He did not return, as Leslie County Schools recently posted the vacancy. The 2A program compiled a 2025 record of 2-9.
Hazard High School head coach Matt Chandler resigned Dec. 4 after allegedly receiving an ultimatum to resign or a non-renewal of contract. The 1A program posted a 5-7 record this past season and perhaps played the most challenging schedule in all of 1A.
Todd County Central football head coach Willem Cohen will not be back on the sidelines for the Rebels after posting a 1-9 record this fall.
Frankfort High School head coach Justin Kinzie resigned Nov. 4 after the Hot Dogs went 0-10.
Every Current Open Coaching Job in Kentucky—Class by Class
- Bishop Brossart (1A) 6-6
- Campbell County (6A) 3-8
- Central (3A) 5-7
- Conner (5A) 4-7 8
- Eminence (1A) 4-7
- Frankfort (1A) 0-10
- Fulton County (1A) 2-8
- Hazard (1A) 5-7
- Holmes NA 2-8
- Hopkins County Central (3A) 2-8
- Jeffersontown (5A) 6-6
- John Hardin (4A) 6-5
- Leslie County (2A) 2-9
- Male (6A) 8-5
- Montgomery County (5A) 3-8
- Pleasure Ridge Park (6A) 1-10
- Rowan County (4A) 1-9
- Scott (5A) 3-7
- St. Xavier (6A) 10-4
- Taylor County (4A) 7-4
- Todd County Central (2A) 1-9
- Valley (4A) 9-3
- Waggener (4A) 3-8
- Warren East (4A) 2-8
- Western Hills (4A) 4-7