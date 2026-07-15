Great Mills Legend Tubby Smith Elected to National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

Long before he became a national championship-winning coach at Kentucky, Tubby Smith was a standout basketball player at Great Mills High School in Southern Maryland and later returned to his alma mater as a teacher and coach.

Now one of Maryland's greatest basketball ambassadors is headed to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

Smith, a St. Mary's County native, was announced Monday as a member of the Hall's Class of 2026. He joins former players Danny Ainge, Walt Hazzard and Glen Rice, along with longtime coaches Ted Owens and Jay Wright, in this year's induction class.

The Class of 2026 will be formally enshrined on Oct. 22 at the College Basketball Experience in Kansas City, Missouri.

"The Class of 2026 represents the very best of college basketball -- individuals whose performance, leadership, and impact helped shape the game at the highest level," said Kevin Henderson, CEO of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. "Their legacies will forever be preserved as part of the sport's rich history."

A Southern Maryland Beginning

Smith, the sixth of 17 children raised by sharecroppers Guffrie and Parthenia Smith in St. Mary's County, earned the nickname "Tubby" as a young child because he loved sitting in the family's wash tub.

A Life-Changing Detour

When Smith graduated from Great Mills High School (Great Mills, Maryland) in 1969, he accepted a basketball scholarship to the University of Maryland but a coaching change altered his life. The new head coach at Maryland, Lefty Driesell, told Smith, a Terrapins signee, that he would be better off playing at a smaller school like High Point College in North Carolina. Smith met his wife, Donna, and his first coaching mentor, J.D. Barnett, at High Point.

Returning Home

Smith graduated from High Point in 1973 and returned to his alma mater Great Mills High School to coach and teach until 1977. Smith compiled a 46-36 record during his stint at Great Mills. He became the head coach at Hoke High School in North Carolina where he compiled a 28-18 record at the helm.

A Hall of Fame Career

In 1979, Smith began his college coaching journey when he landed at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) as an assistant under the tutelage of his former coach and mentor J.D. Barnett. He moved on to the University of South Carolina (under George Felton -- later his assistant coach at the University of Kentucky), and then he moved to Kentucky where he worked at UK under the guidance of Hall of Fame Coach Rick Pitino.

In 1991, Smith landed his first head coaching position at the University of Tulsa. Following a stint at the University of Georgia, in May 1997, Smith was named the 20th Head Coach of the Kentucky Wildcats and the first African American coach.

Just one season after arriving at Kentucky, Smith led the Wildcats to the 1998 NCAA championship, becoming just the third Black head coach to win the Division I men's basketball title. He would spend the next ten years at Kentucky, In 2013, Smith was inducted into the University of Kentucky Hall of Fame. Smith had 26 winning seasons in 31 years as a head coach. He also had coaching stints at the University of Minnesota, Texas Tech, the University of Memphis, and High Point University. In addition to his collegiate duties, Smith was an assistant coach for the 2000 Olympic Gold Medal basketball team. He retired from coaching in February 2022.

More than five decades after graduating from Great Mills High School, Smith's remarkable basketball journey has now earned one of the sport's highest honors, cementing the legacy of one of Maryland's greatest coaches.