Legendary DeMatha Football Coach Bill McGregor Takes a Leave of Absence

Legendary DeMatha Catholic High School football coach Bill McGregor is taking a leave of absence for personal reasons, the school announced Wednesday

McGregor had been the winningest active head coach in the state of Maryland and has led the Stags to multiple Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) championships.

DeMatha announced the move in a post on its official Facebook page.

McGregor, widely regarded as one of the nation's most successful high school football coaches, will remain involved with the program as Director of Football Operations, according to the school's announcement.

In 2025, McGregor led DeMatha to an 11-0 record and the WCAC crown. Over two stints with the Stags (1982-2010 and 2019-2025) he has produced a career record of 334-53-3. He is just one of four Maryland head coaches to top 300 career wins and ranks second on the all-time list, behind only Bob Milloy, who won 405.

Bryce Bevill Named Interim Head Coach

A DeMatha alumnus and member of the school's Athletic Hall of Fame, Bryce Bevill has been named the school's Interim Head Coach. He brings experience from the high school, collegiate and professional levels.

"Bryce was a standout football player at DeMatha, Syracuse, and in the Canadian Football League," the school wrote in a Facebook post. "He has extensive coaching experience at the high school, college, and professional levels."

A Veteran Coach and Administrator

According to his LinkedIn profile, Bevill has served as DeMatha Catholic High School's Assistant Dean of Students since February. Prior to working at DeMatha, Bevill had a six-year stint in the National Football League (NFL) as the New York Jets Manager of Player Engagement.

Bevill has also served as Athletic Director at Bishop Ireton High School (Alexandria, Virginia) and head football coach at Bishop McNamara High School (Forestville, Maryland).

On the collegiate level, Bevill had a role as Director of Football Operations at Howard University (Washington, DC) and the University of Maryland (College Park, Maryland) where he served as the Director of Player Development for more than two years. He was also the University of Maryland's campus director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Playing Career Included CFL Success

Bevill spent three seasons playing in the Canadian Football League (CFL) with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and played one season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. In 1996, Bevill was nominated for the CFL's Rookie of the Year as a defensive back. He was also a talent scout for the British Columbia Lions.