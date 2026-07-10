Legendary DeMatha Football Coach Bill McGregor Takes a Leave of Absence
Legendary DeMatha Catholic High School football coach Bill McGregor is taking a leave of absence for personal reasons, the school announced Wednesday
McGregor had been the winningest active head coach in the state of Maryland and has led the Stags to multiple Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) championships.
DeMatha announced the move in a post on its official Facebook page.
McGregor, widely regarded as one of the nation's most successful high school football coaches, will remain involved with the program as Director of Football Operations, according to the school's announcement.
In 2025, McGregor led DeMatha to an 11-0 record and the WCAC crown. Over two stints with the Stags (1982-2010 and 2019-2025) he has produced a career record of 334-53-3. He is just one of four Maryland head coaches to top 300 career wins and ranks second on the all-time list, behind only Bob Milloy, who won 405.
Bryce Bevill Named Interim Head Coach
A DeMatha alumnus and member of the school's Athletic Hall of Fame, Bryce Bevill has been named the school's Interim Head Coach. He brings experience from the high school, collegiate and professional levels.
"Bryce was a standout football player at DeMatha, Syracuse, and in the Canadian Football League," the school wrote in a Facebook post. "He has extensive coaching experience at the high school, college, and professional levels."
A Veteran Coach and Administrator
According to his LinkedIn profile, Bevill has served as DeMatha Catholic High School's Assistant Dean of Students since February. Prior to working at DeMatha, Bevill had a six-year stint in the National Football League (NFL) as the New York Jets Manager of Player Engagement.
Bevill has also served as Athletic Director at Bishop Ireton High School (Alexandria, Virginia) and head football coach at Bishop McNamara High School (Forestville, Maryland).
On the collegiate level, Bevill had a role as Director of Football Operations at Howard University (Washington, DC) and the University of Maryland (College Park, Maryland) where he served as the Director of Player Development for more than two years. He was also the University of Maryland's campus director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Playing Career Included CFL Success
Bevill spent three seasons playing in the Canadian Football League (CFL) with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and played one season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. In 1996, Bevill was nominated for the CFL's Rookie of the Year as a defensive back. He was also a talent scout for the British Columbia Lions.
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Brandy Simms is an award-winning sports journalist who has covered professional, college and high school sports in the DMV for more than 30 years including the NFL, NBA and WNBA. He has an extensive background in both print and broadcast media and has freelanced for SLAM, Dime Magazine and The Washington Post. A former Sports Editor for The Montgomery County Sentinel, Simms captured first place honors in the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association 2006 Editorial Contest for a sports column entitled “Remembering Len Bias.” The Oakland, California native began his postgraduate career at WMAL-AM Radio in Washington, D.C. where he produced the market’s top-rated sports talk show “Sports Call” with host Ken Beatrice. A former Sports Director for “Cable News 21,” Simms also produced sports at WJLA-TV and served as host of the award-winning “Metro Sports Connection” program on Montgomery Community Television. Simms is a frequent contributor to various radio and television sports talk shows in the Washington, D.C. market. In 2024, he made his national television debut on “The Rich Eisen Show” on the Roku Channel. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.