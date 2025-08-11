High School On SI Maryland High School Football Preseason Top 25 State Rankings
The start of the 2025 Maryland high school football season is fast approaching. Now, it’s time to unveil the High School On SI Maryland preseason Top 25.
There’s familiar faces in the Top 3 with Archbishop Spalding, DeMatha Catholic and St. Frances Academy. St. Frances and DeMatha represent the Free State in the High School on SI National Top 25 preseason rankings while Spalding, last year’s No. 1 in the Maryland Top 25, is the favorite to win a fourth consecutive Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference crown.
After winning Maryland public state championships at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium last December, Fort Hill, North Point, Patuxent and Stephen Decatur each have a spot in the 2025 preseason poll.
Here’s the 2025 High School on SI Maryland football preseason Top 25.
1. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY PANTHERS
Last season: 7-3; No. 2 in the Final 2024 Maryland High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Panthers again have an uber-talented roster, led by five-star defensive end Zion Elee (committed to the University of Maryland), Alabama commit Jireh Edwards and quarterback Jae’Oyn Williams (Virginia). Early National Top 25 matchups with Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.), St. John’s Bosco (Calif.), and St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.) will tell if the Panthers are national-title worthy.
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC STAGS
Last season: 10-1; No. 3 in the Final 2024 Maryland High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Stags ended a six-year drought as the top team in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division last season and the legendary Hyattsville (Md.) power plan to stay on top in 2025. Penn State commits Lavar Keys (wide receiver) and Darrell Carey (defensive back) and offensive linemen Zion Smith (North Carolina) will lead DeMatha’s pursuit in one of the nation’s toughest high school leagues.
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING CAVALIERS
Last season: 12-0; No. 1 in the Final 2024 Maryland High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Cavaliers enjoyed their finest season in 2024, but quarterback Malik Washington, last year’s Maryland High School on SI Player of the Year, is now at Maryland. Senior Blake Howell is “QB 1” for the Severn (Md.) school and will have a big-time target in junior wideout Myles McAfee along with a talented defense, led by Florida State commit Sean Johnson (defensive back) as Spalding seeks a four-peat in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference.
4. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL FALCONS
Last season: 7-5; No. 8 in the Final 2024 Maryland High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Falcons look to regain the crown in the WCAC Capital Division this fall. The Olney (Md.) squad graduated 2024 Maryland High School on SI Defensive Player of the Year Faheem Delane (Ohio State), but it will still be a force defensively with North Carolina commit David Jackson, Karon Spencer (South Florida), defensive back Dylan Cleary (New Hampshire) and rising stars Anthony Sweeney (defensive end) and sophomore Ashton Chiles (linebacker).
5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL EAGLES
Last season: 10-2; No. 7 in the Final 2024 Maryland High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Eagles will be determined to end Spalding’s reign in the MIAA A this season. Nick Abrams, the state’s top linebacker who’s committed to Georgia and senior quarterback Braden Palazzo will lead McDonogh, which lost to Spalding in the last three MIAA A finals.
6. QUINCE ORCHARD COUGARS
Last season: 14-0; No. 6 n the Final 2024 Maryland High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Cougars will again be the team everyone’s chasing in the Maryland Class 4A ranks. The top public school in the Free State will be led by James Madison commit Kacey Gilliam (defensive line), Jaheim Bond (defensive line), Rico Jackson (defensive back), Mason Mizzer (wide receiver) and Westlake (Md.) quarterback transfer Will Drakeford.
7. HENRY A. WISE PUMAS
Last season: 11-2; No. 7 in the Final 2024 Maryland High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Pumas will try to reclaim the Maryland Class 4A state championship. Senior quarterback Eric Wedge, who guided Prince George’s County (Md.) power to the 2024 and 2025 4A title game, is back along with senior defensive back Tyrelle Deal.
8. BULLIS SCHOOL BULLDOGS
Last season: 8-2; Not ranked in the Final 2024 Maryland High School on SI Football State Rankings
After a trying 2024 campaign including the death of coach Ray Butler, Bullis is primed to dethrone Georgetown Prep in the Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC). The Bulldogs have 24 letter winners back led by Clemson commit Connor Salmin (Clemson), tight end/defensive back Javonte Williams (Maryland), senior running back Cedric Kouemi (Cincinnati), Vanderbilt commit Chris Tangelo (defensive back/wide receiver) and senior defensive linemen Orrin Ford (Howard).
9. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD DONS
Last season: 6-5; No. 15 in the Final 2024 Maryland High School on SI Football State Rankings
Rich Holzer, who led Mount St. Joseph to the MIAA A Conference championship in 2019, returns to the MIAA after a Maryland public state title-winning stint at Northern-Calvert. Led by Notre Dame commit Khary Adams, all-MIAA A wide receiver Brayden Pross and a veteran offensive line, the Dons could break up the Spalding/McDonogh championship dance.
10. CHARLES H. FLOWERS JAGUARS
Last season: 9-3; No. 18 in the Final 2024 Maryland High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Jaguars should be again Wise’s biggest challenge in the Prince George’s County (Md.) league. Nicholas Armstrong (offensive line) and Eliezer Johnson (wide receiver), Risan Smith (defensive back) and Tyger Williams (linebacker) headline a veteran cast looking to reach the Class 4A state final for the first time since 2022.
11. PAINT BRANCH PANTHERS
Last season: 9-2; No. 21 in the Final 2024 Maryland High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Panthers could pose a threat to Quince Orchard in the Montgomery County (Md.) league with a home matchup against the reigning Class 4A champs to open the season. Junior running back Alijah Bah had a breakout 2024 campaign and will form one of the state’s best backfields with senior quarterback Vincent Do.
12. GEORGETOWN PREP LITTLE HOYAS
Last season: 6-2; No. 10 in the Final 2024 Maryland High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Little Hoyas will try to retain the Interstate Athletic Conference championship this fall. The Bethesda (Md.) school has one of the nation’s most dominant players in 6-foot-7, 340-pound Oregon commit Immanuel Iheanacho (last year’s Maryland High School on SI Offensive Linemen of the Year), who will provide running lanes for senior Justin Jackson and last season’s Maryland High School on SI Freshman of the Year, Japhya Rouson, now a sophomore.
13. NORTH POINT EAGLES
Last season: 12-2; No. 21 in the Final 2024 Maryland High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Eagles have designs on a third consecutive trip to the Maryland Class 4A/3A state final. Villanova commit Jordan Taylor and Power 4 linemen recruit Jayden Proctor (offers from North Carolina and Syracuse) are the headliners for North Point, which gets the nod as the team to beat in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, regarded as the top public league in Maryland.
14. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY MILLERS
Last season: 10-2; Not ranked in the Final 2024 Maryland High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Millers will be again the top squad in Baltimore County (Md.). Pittsburgh commit Damon Ferguson (running back) and Kody Sarkodie (North Carolina State) are back for Milford Mill, which will contend for the Maryland Class 3A title after four straight trips to at least the 2A state semifinals (won title in 2022).
15. BISHOP MCNAMARA MUSTANGS
Last season: 4-5; Not ranked in the Final 2024 Maryland High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Mustangs may have their best team in recent seasons, featuring defensive end/tight end Jianni Davis (Maryland) and James Madison commit D’kwan Thomas (defensive back). The Upper Marlboro (Md.) school will have to figure out how to get a win in the WCAC, something it hasn’t done since 2016.
16. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN KNIGHTS
Last season: 9-2; No. 13 in the Final 2024 Maryland High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Knights have some unfinished business after falling in the WCAC Metro Division championship game last season. Temple commit Jonah Tarpley (offensive line) and 2024 All-WCAC Metro first-team performer Cooper Pollard (linebacker/running back) will spearhead the Southern Maryland program seeking a fifth Metro title since 2018.
17. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH GAELS
Last season: 3-8; Not ranked in the Final 2024 Maryland High School on SI Football State Rankings
Gaels coach Donald Davis, recently announced as the Team Maryland coach for the 2026 Big 33 Classic, will look to guide Mount St. Joseph to a third MIAA A postseason in his three seasons. Boston College commit Xavier Myers (defensive back), defensive linemen Carlos Shird (Kent State) and seniors Ian Wells (linebacker) and Jabari Berry (center) headline the key returners.
18. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE CARDINALS
Last season: 7-5; No. 16 in the Final 2024 Maryland High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Cardinals start a new era with former Bethlehem Catholic (Pa.) coach Tyler Ward as coach. He’ll have one of the state’s most dynamic players in Rutgers commit Chris Hewitt along with seniors Kaleb Davis (defensive line), Harrison O’Connell (running back) Micha Morozov (wide receiver) and Joshua Ritter (offensive line) and junior quarterback Oliver Noll as the Towson (Md.) school aims for a fifth straight postseason berth.
19. LINGANORE LANCERS
Last season: 13-1; No. 14 in the Final 2024 Maryland High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Lancers are hoping to break through after back-to-back losses in the Maryland Class 3A state final. Georgetown commit Bradly Matthews, arguably the best public school running back in Maryland, headlines a veteran core that’s ready to end a five-game losing streak in the state finals.
20. BROADNECK BRUINS
Last season: 10-2; No. 17 in the Final 2024 Maryland High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Bruins are arguably the best public school program yet to win a Maryland state championship. Seniors Aaron Foote (running back), Jonah Brown (defensive back) and Division I defensive line prospect Kemarri Collison will look to keep the Bruins atop the Anne Arundel County (Md.) league and make another deep run in the Class 4A playoffs (reached state finals in 2023 and state semifinals in 2021, 2022 and 2024).
21. DUNBAR POETS
Last season: 13-1; No. 12 in the Final 2024 Maryland High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Poets are again the favorite to win the Maryland Class 2A/1A title as former player Courtney Bridget takes over as coach. Seniors Eugene Cummings (defensive line), Jabari Torbit (linebacker/fullback) Savion Williams (running back/defensive live) and Darius Wragg (defensive back) will be the tone-setters as Dunbar seeks a fifth straight Baltimore City (Md.) league championship.
22. ARUNDEL WILDCATS
Last season: 12-1; No. 11 in the Final 2024 Maryland High School on SI Football State Rankings
After ending a 49-year title drought with a dominant effort to win the Maryland Class 3A state championship last December, the Wildcats should make a formidable run in 2025. Seniors Jonathan Coleman and Naseem Tention are poised to breakout as dynamic two-way weapons and Division I prospect Isaiah Fox will key both lines as the Wildcats should be a factor in Class 4A/3A.
23. STEPHEN DECATUR SEAHAWKS
Last season: 14-0; No. 19 in the Final 2024 Maryland High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Seahawks, owners of the longest current winning streak in Maryland (28 games), will chase a third straight state title. They return one of the state’s top signal callers in Sacred Heart commit Johnny Hobgood, last year’s Maryland High School on SI Quarterback of the Year, along with seniors running back/returner Vernon Deshields, Brandon Hamm (offensive line), Seamus Orth (offensive/defensive line) and junior Kyle Mumford as the Eastern Shore (Md.) school moves to Class 3A after winning back-to-back 2A crowns.
24. PATUXENT PANTHERS
Last season: 14-0; No. 9 in the Final 2024 Maryland High School on SI Football State Rankings
After winning its first state championship (Class 2A/1A) last fall, the Panthers could be in line for another in 2025. Senior wide receiver Evan Jones (holds offers from Maryland, Towson and Virginia Tech) and Nate Sands (quarterback/linebacker) are poised to fill the void of all-everything Evan Blouir, who’s now attending the Naval Academy, as the Southern Maryland school, now in 1A, should challenge for the state crown.
25. FORT HILL SENTINELS
Last season: 7-7; No. 20 in the Final 2024 Maryland High School on SI Football State Rankings
The reigning Class 1A state champ Sentinels will chase history this fall. All-1A state performers Noah House (senior linebacker/running back), Christian Riley (junior defensive line/linebacker) and Braelyn Younger (senior defensive back/running back) headline the returners for the Western Maryland school, looking to become the first Maryland public program to win five straight state titles.