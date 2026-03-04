Loyola Blakefield’s Jacob Klein Commits to St. Bonaventure, Continuing the MIAA-to-Bonnies Lacrosse Pipeline

For decades, one of the hallmarks of college lacrosse recruiting has been the ability of new head coaches to maintain — or even strengthen — established recruiting pipelines.

A Familiar Pipeline Between the MIAA and College Lacrosse

Programs that historically draw talent from elite high school leagues often continue that relationship when leadership changes occur. Nowhere has that trend been more evident recently than at St. Bonaventure University, where first-year head coach Brendan Storrier has quickly kept the connection with Maryland’s powerful Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) alive.

Storrier, who was introduced as the Bonnies’ new head coach early last summer, inherited a program that already had several MIAA players on its roster. Since taking over, he has continued to tap into that talent-rich league, securing commitments from multiple prospects.

Among the newest additions is Loyola Blakefield midfielder Jacob Klein, a member of the Class of 2026.

Klein becomes one of two players from the 2026 MIAA class — and three overall from the conference — who have committed to the Bonnies since Storrier’s arrival, further strengthening the recruiting bridge between Western New York and one of the nation’s premier high school lacrosse leagues.

St. Bonaventure Building Momentum in Division I

St. Bonaventure’s lacrosse program is still relatively young at the Division I level, having launched its varsity program in 2019. But the Bonnies have shown signs of steady growth.

This season marks the team’s best start since 2022, when St. Bonaventure posted an impressive 11-win campaign. The Bonnies still have a few non-conference games remaining before entering Atlantic 10 play for the fourth time in program history.

Continued improvement from St. Bonaventure could also help elevate the Atlantic 10’s overall lacrosse profile, a conference still working to gain stronger footing nationally in the sport.

Storrier’s arrival has created optimism about that possibility.

Before coming to Olean, the veteran coach built a reputation for dynamic, high-scoring teams during his successful tenure at Limestone University. His offenses were among the most explosive in college lacrosse, averaging 18 goals per game in both the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

If that philosophy carries over to St. Bonaventure, the Bonnies could eventually become one of the more entertaining offensive teams in the Atlantic 10.

Why St. Bonaventure Felt Like the Right Fit

For Klein, the decision to commit to St. Bonaventure was driven by more than just lacrosse.

From the beginning of the recruiting process, the Loyola Blakefield standout felt the program offered the right balance between athletics, academics and culture.

Part of that comfort came after speaking with a parent whose three sons previously attended the university. Hearing firsthand about their experiences gave Klein confidence in the environment he would be joining.

The opportunity to play for Storrier also played a major role in the decision.

Klein has closely followed the coach’s success at Limestone and believes in the vision he is bringing to the Bonnies’ program. That belief in Storrier’s leadership and long-term plan helped solidify St. Bonaventure as the right place for him to continue his career.

Now committed, Klein is grateful for the opportunity and excited about helping build something special with the program in the coming years.

Continuing a Catholic Lacrosse Tradition

For Klein, the next chapter also carries a meaningful sense of continuity.

At Loyola Blakefield, one of the MIAA’s premier Catholic institutions, he is part of a long tradition of elite high school lacrosse. When he arrives on campus this fall, he will have the chance to continue both his athletic journey and Catholic education at St. Bonaventure.

Before that happens, however, Klein will look to help Loyola Blakefield add another chapter to its storied lacrosse legacy.

And when he eventually makes the move to Western New York, he’ll bring with him the hopes of contributing to the continued rise of St. Bonaventure lacrosse — and the growing influence of MIAA talent at the Division I level.