Quincy Wilson Reflects on Historic Track Journey and Olympic Gold at Just 17
A Gold Medalist and International Record Holder at 17
Quincy Wilson has accomplished a lot when it comes to running track, including setting multiple records and winning an Olympic gold medal. Even crazier is that he’s 17 years old and in high school!
“Honestly, it’s just a testament to my hard work and dedication towards track and field,” said Wilson. “When I step on the track, this basically shows, and it’s a stress relief when you get off the track and see all your hard work and the times that come across the board.”
A Virginia Native Who Now Competes for Bullis School in Maryland
Wilson was born on January 8, 2008, in Chesapeake, Virginia to parents Monique and Roy Wilson, and now lives in Gaithersburg, Maryland. He also has an older sister named Kadence. Quincy started athletics when he was eight years old.
“I’ve always liked competition,” said Wilson. “I’ve always loved running as well. I remember going in the backyard at my grandma’s house always running around. She has a huge acre yard land, and I always used to love running. That’s what really got me in.”
Justin Gatlin Has Been Gone From Quincy Idol to Mentor
In terms of sports idols, Wilson has looked up to Justin Gatlin in the track world. Gatlin competed in the 60 meters, 100 meters, and 200 meters, and has several accolades, including a 2004 Olympic gold medal in the 100 meters.
“He’s been a great mentor for me,” said Wilson. “Just looking back at what he’s done, beating Usain Bolt and the other accolades that he has.”
LeBron James and Lamar Jackson Have Also Been Inspirations
Outside of track, Wilson has also idolized basketball legend LeBron James and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. “You have all the big names, honestly,” said Wilson. “A lot of people I look up to and want to follow in their footsteps to greatness.”
The 400 Meters Have Become Wilson's Specialty
Specializing in the 400 meters, Wilson showed talent at an early age by breaking Obea Moore's 30-year-old under-14 national record for the 400 meters.
“I was very consistent running 48 seconds," said Wilson. "The record was 48 seconds, and I knew that it was only .02 going into nationals, I was away for it. When I got to nationals, it just really clicked, and that 47 came across the board. I knew that I broke it, and I was super excited and super blessed that I was able to break that record.”
Transferring to Bullis Has Pushed Wilson Athletically and Academically
Wilson's family relocated from Virginia to Gaithersburg, Maryland, so that Quincy could attend Bullis School in Potomac. His cousin, Shaniya Hall, graduated from the school in 2020 before running track at University of Oregon.
“Bullis is a great school,” said Wilson. “They have great academics, and they push you athletically. Basically, that coming together, it makes me a better person at the end of the day.”
Quincy represents Bullis' track and field squad, which is led by head coach Joe Lee. Lee has coached at the Potomac private school since 2014. “He pushes me on and off the track,” said Wilson, “making sure that my grades and weekly updates on my grades are not just about track.”
Setting the U18 400 Meter Standard Indoors and Out
In March 2024, Wilson set an under-18 world best for the indoor 400-meter dash. Then, four months later in July, he set the under-18 world best for the outdoor version of the same event, making Wilson the American high school record holder in both the indoor and outdoor 400 meters.
“It was a relief from a lot of different things,” said Wilson. “It was motivation for me going in, and I broke those under-18 world records and the national records that were set. I was just overwhelmed with joy when I came across the line seeing those times, and it’s just like all your hard work has been put in, and you can just feel that that whole night, you feel amazing, and you just know that it’s something in the history books forever.”
Making His Mark in Paris, Wilson Qualified for the 2024 Olympics and Earned Gold
At age 16, Wilson made a name for himself at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, as he qualified for the men's 4 x 400 m relay pool. Team USA ended up winning the gold medal, and although Wilson only competed in the heats, he became the youngest track and field Olympic gold medalist in history.
“The gold medal itself is an achievement,” said Wilson. “It’s something that not a lot people have accomplished in the world. I feel like for me, I’ve been making a name for myself since I started track in 8U, winning my first championship at nine and all the way up until the Olympic gold medal in 2024.”
Wilson even took part in the Olympic opening ceremony on the boat with Team USA, where he was starstruck by many athletes, including tennis star Coco Gauff, Stephen Curry, and the rest of the men’s and women’s basketball players.
“Honestly, it’s everyone on the boat,” said Wilson. “Everyone that was out there put in the hard work, and it’s not just given to you. Everyone earned their position, they had their own success, story, and journey to greatness.”
Wilson Stayed Grounded After Achieving Olympic Fame
Wilson knew that coming into the school year at Bullis after competing in the Olympics would bring him a lot of attention. But he wants to keep focusing on the future.
“My friends stayed true to me each and every day,’ said Wilson. “It was exciting coming into the school, but they knew that I want a lot of things in the future. They just always keep my mind focused on the end goal, even though Olympic gold medalist is cool. I had a lot of other big names at the school as well.”
A Sixth National Title in the 400 Came in June
Most recently, on June 21st, Wilson just won a sixth national title in the 400 meters at New Balance Nationals, running 45.37 to win by nearly a full second.
“I’m super thankful and super blessed just being able to go around and make that name for myself,” said Wilson. “That 2024 season that I had that summer, it really put my name in the spotlight, so that everybody can see what I’ve been doing since I was nine years old.
The 2028 Summer Olympic in Los Angeles Is Wilson's Next Major Goal
As for international competition plans, Wilson won’t be going overseas at the moment. However, he will be running in the Ed Murphy Classic in Memphis on July 12th, followed by the USATF Nationals in Eugene, Oregon at the end of the month.
Wilson’s next possible Olympic run will come in three years when Los Angeles hosts the 2028 Summer Olympics. In the meantime though, the high schooler will keep working hard.
“Putting on that USA jersey again will be a dream come true,” said Wilson. “Even though I’ve done it once, it’s still surreal to even say that you ran for Team USA and not actually just medal. Just making the rounds and seeing what my hard work can do, but I still have to make the team in three years, so it’s going to be a long period of time. In the meantime, I just have to keep working, stay focused and keep my head straight.”