Maryland Girls Basketball High School State Rankings - Dec. 4, 2025
Led by nationally ranked powers Bishop McNamara and Bullis School, Maryland girls high school basketball is certainly on par with any other state in the county.
McNamara, which is No. 2 in the country, opens at No. 1 in Maryland, while Bulls, No. 24 nationally, is No. 2. St. Frances, Seton and Riverdale Baptist round out the Top 5, but the talent runs deep throughout and beyond this group of ranked squads, setting us up for an exciting 2025-26 season.
Here’s the High School on SI Maryland girls basketball preseason Top 25.
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA MUSTANGS
Last season: 26-2; No. 1 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The defending Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champs will be again in the national championship picture (ranked No. 2 in High School on SI’s preseason National Top 25) behind elite junior wing Candace Samuels.
2. BULLIS SCHOOL BULLDOGS
Last season: 24-8; No. 3 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
With junior forward Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka and Fordham University commit Adora Nwude (guard) back, the Bulldogs (1-1 in 2025-26) are the among the nation’s elite (No. 24 in High School on SI’s preseason National Top 25) and the favorite to claim another Independent School League championship.
3. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY PANTHERS
Last season: 25-5; No. 2 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Panthers (2-0 in 2025-26) are the favorite to again rule the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference with Hofstra University commit Monet Edwards, Sydney Sutton (senior guard), senior post Dahni Suggs and freshman dynamo guard Khloe Ison.
4. ELIZABETH SETON ROADRUNNERS
Last season: 20-10; No. 5 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Roadrunners, led by SMU commit Zoe Osby (forward) and senior guard Reneyia Pickering (Lafayette College), look to challenge Bishop McNamara in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.
5. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL CRUSADERS
Last season: 24-12; No. 6 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Crusaders (1-0 in 2025-26) will be again among the best private programs in Maryland with senior Lyndon Banks (guards) and junior guards Za’hria Higginbotham and Kamia Jeter.
6. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY PANTHERS
Last season: 22-9; No. 12 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
University of Rhode Island recruit Kiki Scott (guard/forward) headlines seven returning letter winners for the Panthers, who’re emerging as a player in the DMV.
7. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY WARRIORS
Last season: 21-8; No. 4 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The front court duo of Diamond Waters and Alexis Riggs will lead Mount Zion Prep (1-1 in 2025-26), which reached the Maryland Private Schools State tourney semifinals last season.
8. SAINT VINCENT PALLOTTI PANTHERS
Last season: 16-12; No. 8 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Panthers (3-0 in 2025-26) could be Saint Frances’ biggest obstacle in the IAAM A Conference with Virginia Tech University recruit Arianna Harris-Mott leading the effort.
9. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL FALCONS
Last season: 11-14; No. 10 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
Pandora Nah and Charlie Brandford, both all-WCAC honorable mention picks last winter, highlight eight returnees for a Falcon squad that should be competitive in the one of the nation’s toughest conferences.
10. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN KNIGHTS
Last season: 11-14; No. 11 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
Senior guard Corinne Turner will be the anchor for the Knights, who’ll have to navigate a difficult WCAC slate.
11. NORTH POINT EAGLES
Last season: 22-3; No. 9 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Eagles have designs on a second straight Maryland Class 4A state crown with senior forward Mya Gant and senior guard Layla Woodard.
12. PIKESVILLE PANTHERS
Last season: 23-3; No. 13 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Panthers should continue their reign as Maryland Class 1A state champions (won last five) with senior guard Mariah Jones-Bey highlighting nine returning letter winners.
13. WESTERN DOVES
Last season: 22-4; No. 16 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Doves have a veteran roster back, looking to claim the Maryland Class 4A title after falling to North Point last year.
14. SAINT TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL
Last season: 14-11; No. 14 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
Saint Timothy’s look to build on last season’s run to the IAAM A semifinals behind senior center Kada Koger.
15. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS JAGUARS
Last season: 22-3; No. 18 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
Senior guard Alana Joy and Brooke Mitchell return as the Jaguars will again challenge for the Maryland Class 4A state crown.
16. MCDONOGH SCHOOL EAGLES
Last season: 14-12; No. 15 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Eagles (2-1 in 2025-26) look to get back into the IAAM A championship conversation with junior guard Jada Russell, who was an all-IAAM A selection last winter, back.
17. SAINT MARY’S SAINTS
Last season: 9-16; Not ranked in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
Rhode Island recruit Bailey Harris and Alexandra Vandiver (East Carolina) look to guide the Saints (0-1 in 2025-26) back into the upper half of the IAAM A after a rough 2024-25 season.
18. CLARKSBURG COYOTES
Last season: 22-4; No. 17 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Coyotes will try to reach a fourth straight Maryland Class 4A final four behind junior guard Destiny Turner.
19. SOUTH RIVER SEAHAWKS
Last season: 23-6; No. 20 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State (2-1 Basketball Rankings
The Seahawks look to repeat as Maryland Class 3A state champs with senior forward Kiera West, last year’s High School on SI’s Maryland 3A final four Most Outstanding Player, leading the way.
20. BALTIMORE POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Last season: 18-9; No. 24 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Engineers, led by junior London Elliott, look to continue their run as Baltimore City champ (won last three) and claim a third Maryland Class 3A state crown in five seasons.
21. OAKLAND MILLS SCORPIONS
Last season: 23-5; No. 22 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Scorpions will lean on returning starters Adey Alexander, Chloe Greenway, and Jeriah Shipp as the Howard County (Md.) school for another shot at the Maryland Class 3A crown.
22. FREDERICK CADETS
Last season: 17-7; Not ranked in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Cadets are a team to watch in Maryland Class 4A with senior post Riley Kelly and sophomores Cyrah Crews (forward) and Jameriah Thompson (guard).
23. ANNAPOLIS PANTHERS
Last season: 21-3; Not ranked in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Panthers will challenge South River in the Anne Arundel County (Md.) league with senior McKenzie Fuller and junior Audrey Skinner.
24. WINSTON CHURCHILL BULLDOGS
Last season: 16-6; Not ranked in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Bulldogs will challenge for the Montgomery County (Md.) league title with sophomores Ashley King, Maria Knowlton and Aysha Gilmetdinova back after solid freshmen campaigns.
25. WESTMINSTER OWLS
Last season: 21-3; Not ranked in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Girls Basketball Rankings
The Owls are the team to beat in the Carroll County (Md.) Athletic League and could be a dark horse in Maryland Class 3A with seniors Kole Peach and Emma Jones, junior Brinley Boag and sophomore Xaviah Burgee back from last season’s starting five.