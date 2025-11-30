Top 25 National Girls High School Basketball Rankings - Nov. 30, 2025
With the season starting or around the corner in some states, here’s the initial release of our national rankings.
1. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, NY)
Record: 0-0
Next Up: Catholic High School (Virginia Beach, VA)
Season Outlook: Long Island Lutheran has unlimited upside heading into the new season. They’re a group who played many of the best teams in the country last season and return a lineup loaded with talent. Now a year older, it’s easy to anticipate new heights with this group. Oliva Jones (Vanderbilt signee), Savvy Swords (Kentucky signee), Sanai Green (Duke signee), and Emily McDonald (Kentucky signee) make up a loaded group of seniors on the perimeter. Junior Cece Arico and Taylor Brown are two high-major prospects in their own right. At a minimum, this team has one of, if not, the best backcourt in the country.
2. Bishop McNamara (Forestville, MD)
Record: 0-0
Next Up: Friends’ Central (Wynnewood, PA
Season Outlook: The Mustangs are a team who proved that their system and talent will allow them to compete against any program in the country. Qandace Samuels is their go-to player. The 6’2 wing gained valuable experience last season and will be at the top of every scouting report. A prospect to watch now and in the future is Tegan Primus, a 6’3 forward who is widely considered one of the best players in her class nationally.
3. Johnston (Des Moines, IA)
Record: 1-0
Next Up: Southeast Polk (Pleasant Hill, IA)
Season Outlook: Iowa has had some excellent teams in the past few years. The top program this year is Johnston who carry a 52 game winning streak into the new season. Notre Dame bound Jenica Lewis is their most important player. She makes everything go. Surrounding her is Mariah Dixon and Ari Phillips forming a group full of shot makers. The top public school program heading into 25-26’ from a national standpoint.
4. Ontario Christian (Ontario, CA)
Record: 5-0
Next Up: Oak Park (Oak Park, CA)
Season Outlook: A team led by who many consider to be the best prospect in high school basketball, Kaleena Smith. The junior point guard packs gyms and brings plenty of intrigue to the game. Her presence directly leads to high attendance and wins for Ontario Christian. Alongside her is Tatianna Griffin, an elite prospect in her own right. These two make up what very well could be the best duo in the country.
5. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA)
Record: 2-0
Next Up: San Clemente (San Clemente, CA)
Season Outlook: The favorite coming out of Los Angeles. Jerzy Robinson is as talented of a guard as there is in the country. She sets the tone and makes everyone around her better. 6’4 post Emilia Krstevski provides a presence in the paint. She’s headed to Oregon following this season. Alongside her is 6’5 sophomore Roseline Oladokun giving this team the ability to play high-low and defend the rim at a high level.
6. IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)
Record: 5-0
Next Up: Cresset Christian Academy (Durham, NC)
Season Outlook: From a talent standpoint few will be able to match what IMG puts on the floor. 6’4 senior Kelsi Andrews is a player you can build an offense & defense around. She’s signed to play for Dawn Staley at South Carolina next season. Sophomores Mady Mignery, Jessie Moses, and Nevaeh Roberson give the Crusaders a three-headed monster at the guard spots. They play a national schedule that includes games vs. ranked opponents Bullis, Westtown School, Montverde, and DME Academy.
7. Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga, CA)
Record: 5-0
Next Up: Democracy Prep (Las Vegas, NV)
Season Outlook: Stan Delus has built a national powerhouse in the Inland Empire. His teams defend and play together. Senior guard Arynn Finley has been through many battles over the years. She’s an excellent shot creator that will carry the main scoring role. Chasity Rice is another guard who will handle the ball and create shots. These two lead the way and are surrounded by a tremendous supporting cast.
8. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, CA)
Record: 0-0
Next Up: Lincoln (San Diego, CA)
Season Outlook:
Mitty will be led by one of the best overall prospects in the country. Iowa bound McKenna Woliczko can do it all at 6’2. A skilled wing with all the intangibles who should end up as an All-American. Michigan bound Devin Cosgriff will run the point guard position. This team went 27-4 last season and returned nearly all of their production.
9. Incarnate Word (St. Louis, MO)
Record: 0-0
Next Up: Lutheran St. Charles (St. Charles, MO)
Season Outlook: Dan Rolfes is a legendary coach with every credential one can have at the high school level. The Red Knights are best known for a 141 game win streak that spanned over the past handful of seasons. Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx graduated from this program in 2015. This year's team will be led by seniors: Nevaeh Lucious, Peyton Olufson, Savannah Stricker, and Ava Albanese. 2028 wing Bridget Fitzgerald is their next top prospect.
10. Dowling Catholic (Des Moines, IA)
Record: 2-0
Next Up: Urbandale (Urbandale, IA)
Season Outlook: The Maroons have built something that goes well beyond their most famous alum, Caitlin Clark. Only miles separate their campus from fellow ranked program, Johnston, who won all three of their matchups last season. The face of the program is 6’3 Ellie Muller who is signed to play for Mizzou at the next level. An incredible program that has consistently put together competitive teams.
11. Hopkins (Minneapolis, MN)
Record: 1-1
Next Up: DeLaSalle (Minneapolis, MN)
Season Outlook:
Hopkins has had sustained success since the graduation of Paige Bueckers in 2020. They’re coming off a state championship in Minnesota last season and will once again be the favorites in 25-26’. The team returns plenty of production including Erma Walker who is one of the best prospects in The Land of 10,000 Lakes.
12. Princess Ann (Virginia Beach, VA)
Record: 0-0
Next Up: Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach, VA)
Season Outlook: The Princess Anne Cavaliers enter this season on a 40 game win streak following their 28-0 season last year. Micah Ojo is their star. She’s a 6’1 wing who has many of the top programs in the country recruiting her. Alongside her is Tristan Rickenbacker, a 5’11 wing headed to East Carolina. Their momentum heading into the new season is real.
13. Montverde (Montverde, FL)
Record: 2-1
Next Up: Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota, FL)
Season Outlook: A group who has all the pieces to compete with any team on this list. Senior forward Melissa Odom is the star. Her ability to anchor the defense, rebound, and bring scoring is a guiding force. She’s signed to play at Florida State in college. Auburn bound Zaniyah Williams is one of the best point guards in the country. Playing alongside her and taking the full-time role next season will be junior Jordan Speller.
14. Christ The King (Queens, NY)
Record: 1-0
Next Up: Paul IV (Chantilly, VA)
Season Outlook: Christ The King went 25-6 last season and will once again be a top team in New York. Olivia Vukosa is the centerpiece of a deep roster. The 6’4 post prospect is headed to UCONN following her senior season. She gives them a chance on any night, against any team due to her scoring & shot blocking.
15. Bradley Central (Cleveland, TN)
Record: 3-0
Next Up: Christian Academy of Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
Season Outlook: A favorite in the state of Tennessee. Coach Jason Reuter returns much of his core. This is a squad with significant chemistry coming off a 35-1 season last year. Clemson signee Kimora Fields is the player who leads the way. A prolific scorer who has a chance to break records. Addie Green is another key player for the Bearettes.
16. Providence Academy (Plymouth, MN)
Record: 2-1
Next Up: Edina (Edina, MN)
Season Outlook: Sitting in Plymouth, MN is Providence Academy who will be one of the best teams in the country this year. Maddyn Greenway is a star point guard headed to Kentucky following her senior season. The state of Minnesota is loaded with excellent teams and this is one of their best.
17. Minnetonka (Minnetonka, MN)
Record: 4-0
Next Up: Lakeville South (Lakeville, MN)
Season Outlook: Another team from the Minneapolis metro area. This team is deep with athletes and nationally ranked prospects in different classes. Lanelle Wright gives them continuity at the point guard spot. She’s a senior headed to Grand Canyon following this season. On the wing and helping in the frontcourt will be 6’1 sophomore Ari Petersen, one of the best players in her class nationally.
18. Westtown School (West Chester, PA)
Record: 2-0
Next Up: St. James (Washington, DC)
Season Outlook: Westtown plays a difficult schedule and will test themselves against the best programs on the east coast. They did so last year and are set to do so again. This season features games against Bullis, IMG Academy, and DME Academy. Atlee Vanesko is their senior point guard headed to Ohio State. A consummate floor general. They also have a star in the class of 2027. Jordyn Palmer spent the summer playing with Team USA 17-and-under who won a gold medal at the FIBA World Cup.
19. Sidwell Friends (Washington, DC)
Record: 0-0
Next Up: Paul IV (Chantilly, VA)
Season Outlook:
The Quakers are coming off a 27-4 record last season. They return one of the nation's top players, Autumn Fleary, a Duke signee. Fellow senior Jordyn Jackson averaged 19.3 PPG last season and will return as their leading scorer. The two make up an excellent duo that is complimented by fellow seniors Genesis Schneeburg and Ava Yoon.
20. DME Academy (Daytona Beach, FL)
Record: 7-0
Next Up: Zephyrhills (Zephyrhills, FL)
Season Outlook: DME is a program loaded with talent. Their star is Indiana signee Gigi Battle who is best known for her physical play and well-rounded game. Chikae Desdunes is another prospect of note. She’s a senior guard signed to play for Penn State. Sophomore Timani Harris completes a roster capable of competing with anyone.
21. Mater Dei (Anaheim, CA)
Record: 5-0
Next Up: West (Salt Lake City, UT)
Season Outlook:
The Monarchs are a perennial powerhouse in Southern California. Kaeli Wynn is an experienced senior who has risen up through the program and brings enormous impact game after game. She’s set to attend South Carolina next season. As a whole this group gets it done on both ends of the floor.
22. Centennial (Las Vegas, NV)
Record: 2-0
Next Up: Decatur (Decatur, TX)
Season Outlook: A powerhouse in Las Vegas. This team has all the pieces and a frontcourt that will create mismatches on a nightly basis. Inieye Oruh is a traditional post prospect that impacts shots at the rim. Signed to Seton Hall, she can alter shots and convert on post touches. Nation Williams is a do-it-all junior forward who recently earned an offer from Duke. Her mother, Natalie, has architected the Las Vegas Aces dynasty as general manager so basketball is the family business.
23. St. John's (Washington, DC)
Record: 1-0
Next Up: Potomac School
Season Outlook: The Cadets are one of the strongest programs in the DMV heading into this season. They opened the year with a close win over ranked Bullis starting off on the right foot. They’re coming off a 26-6 year last season and will be led by seniors Morgan Stewart, Camille Nesmith, and Lyla Coogen.
24. Bullis (Potomac, MD)
Record: 1-1
Next Up: Bishop Ireton (Alexandria, VA)
Season Outlook: Bullis played a national schedule last season and this should only make them better heading into 25-26’. They’re being led by Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka, a star in the junior class. She has elite ability at creating mismatches on the offensive end. A stat sheet stuffer. The Bulldogs are expected to be a top program in the DMV this season.
25. Staley (Kansas, City, MO)
Record: 1-0
Next Up: Har-Ber (Springdale, AR)
Season Outlook: Staley is a strong program in Missouri that returns all of their production from a 30-2 season last year. Nebraska bound Ava Miles is their quarterback in the backcourt. Junior post prospect Destiny Manyawu is nationally recognized as one of the best players in the 2027 class. Londyn Parker is another senior of note. She’s headed to Arizona State following her senior season. These three make up a tremendous trio.