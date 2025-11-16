High School

Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 16, 2025

No. 3 Archbishop Spalding wins fourth straight MIAA title; No. 2 DeMatha returns to WCAC final

No. 3 Archbishop Spalding rallied from behind twice to defeat No. 10 McDonogh and claim its fourth consecutive MIAA A Conference championship.
There’s no change in the latest High School on SI Maryland football Top 25 as the postseason continues.

Saint Frances Academy, High School on SI’s national No. 1, remains No. 1 in Maryland followed by DeMatha Catholic. DeMatha will defend its Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division championship against Gonzaga College (D.C.) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis (date and time to be announced). 

Archbishop Spalding, which won a fourth Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference championship, defending Maryland Class 4A Quince Orchard and Our Lady of Good Counsel, complete the Top 5. 

Undefeated Maryland Class 3A squads Milford Mill Academy and Lingnaore, 2024 Class 4A runner-up Henry A. Wise, defending WCAC Metro champ Saint Mary’s Ryken and MIAA A runner-up McDonogh School make up the second 5. 

The state public playoffs move into the state quarterfinal round this weekend.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 9-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: Off

2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 10-0

Last week: Defeated Saint John’s College (D.C.), 42-0. Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division semifinal

This week: vs. Gonzaga College (D.C.), WCAC Capital Division final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. TBA

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 10-2

Last week: No. 10 McDonogh School, 30-22, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference final

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS

4. QUINCE ORCHARD

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 11-0

Last week: Defeated Northwest, 35-7, Maryland Class 4A West Region playoffs second round

This week: vs. No. 24 Charles H. Flowers, Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinal, Nov. 21

5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 6-5

Last week: Lost to Gonzaga College (D.C.), 31-28 (D.C.), WCAC Capital Division semifinal

SEASON COMPLETE - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CAPITAL DIVISION SEMIFINALIST

6. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 9-0

Last week: Defeated New Town, 35-0. Maryland Class 3A North Region playoffs second round

This week: vs. Edgewood, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinal, Nov. 21

7. LINGANORE

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 10-0

Last week: Defeated North Hagerstown, 42-0, Maryland Class 3A West Region playoffs second round

This week: vs. Baltimore City College, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinal, Nov. 21

8. HENRY A. WISE 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 9-2

Last week: Defeated DuVal by forfeit, Maryland Class 4A South Region playoffs second round

This week: vs. Glen Burnie, Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinal, Nov. 21

9. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 8-3

Last week: Defeated Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.), 56-12, WCAC Metro Division semifinal

This week: vs. Paul VI Catholic (Va.), WCAC Metro Division final, TBA 

10. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 8-3

Last week: No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, 30-22, MIAA A Conference final

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE FINALIST

11. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 7-4

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

12. PAINT BRANCH

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 8-2

Last week: Defeated James Hubert Blake, 34-14, Maryland Class 4A North Region playoffs second round

This week: vs. Broadneck, Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinal, Nov. 21

13. WINSTON CHURCHILL

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 9-1

Last week: Defeated Richard Montgomery, 35-14, Maryland Class 4A West Region playoffs second round

This week: vs. Montgomery Blair, Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinal, Nov. 21

14. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 9-1

Last week: Defeated Woodlawn, 34-8, Maryland Class 4A/3A North Region playoffs second round

This week: vs. Marriotts Ridge, Maryland Class 4A/3A state quarterfinal, Nov. 21

15. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 9-1 

Last week: Defeated Chesapeake-Baltimore County, 68-0, Maryland Class 2A/1A South Region playoffs second round, 

This week: vs. Queen Anne’s County, Maryland Class 2A/1A state quarterfinal, Nov. 21

16. BISHOP MCNAMARA

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 4-6

Last week: Lost to No. 5 Our Lady of Good Counsel, 34-20

SEASON COMPLETE

17. GILMAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 4-5

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

18. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 5-4

Last week: Did not play

This week: Off (next game - vs. Loyola Blakefield, 105th Turkey Bowl at Towson University, Nov. 27)

19. GUILFORD PARK

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 11-0

Last week: Defeated Stephen Decatur, 28-14, Maryland Class 3A South Region playoffs second round

This week: vs. Westminster, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinal, Nov. 21

20. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 6-5

SEASON COMPLETE

21. SOUTH RIVER

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 11-0

Last week: Defeated Saint Charles, 31-28, Maryland Class 3A South Region playoffs second round

This week: vs. Oakdale, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinal, Nov. 21

22. SHERWOOD

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 9-1

Last week: Defeated John F. Kennedy, 49-6, Maryland Class 4A/3A South Region playoffs second round

This week: vs. No. 25 North Point, Maryland Class 4A/3A state quarterfinal, Nov. 21

23. ELKTON

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 10-0

Last week: Defeated Joppatowne, 47-8, Maryland Class 2A/1A North Region playoffs second round

This week: vs. Walkersville, Maryland Class 2A/1A state quarterfinal, Nov. 21

24. CHARLES H. FLOWERS

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 3-8*

Last week: Defeated Eleanor Roosevelt, 9-0, Maryland Class 4A South Region playoffs second round

This week: at No. 4 Quince Orchard, Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinal, Nov. 21

25. NORTH POINT

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 4-7*

Last week: Defeated Great Mills, 14-0, Maryland Class 4A/3A East Region playoffs second round

This week: at No. 22 Sherwood, Maryland Class 4A/3A state quarterfinal, Nov. 21.

*Records altered by forfeits.

