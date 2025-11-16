High School on SI Power 25 Football National Rankings – Nov. 16, 2025
The results from the opening weekend of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs led to some dramatic changes to this week’s High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
St. John Bosco? A month ago, it was riding high at No. 1 in the country. Now, it’s putting the shoulder pads in storage after a shocking 20-19 loss to Orange Lutheran — a second straight defeat to close the season.
Sierra Canyon? The Trailblazers entered the week unbeaten and seeking a first berth in the CIF Open state final. Now, they join St. John Bosco on the sidelines after being upset by Santa Margarita.
Both the Braves and Trailblazers tumbled down the Power 25 rankings this week, while a third CIF team — Mission Viejo — crashed out following its 20-0 loss to Mater Dei. Taking the Diablos’ place is defending Texas Class 5A Division 2 champion Randle.
Here’s the complete breakdown of this week’s High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
High School on SI Power 25 Football Rankings – Nov. 16, 2025
1. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Season over
2. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (11-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Norcross (Ga.) 44-7
Lowdown: Junior QB Deuce Smith was 12-of-14 passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns, and four different running backs found the end zone as the Rams amassed 549 total yards.
Next up: vs. Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.), Class 6A second round, Nov. 21
3. Buford (Ga.) (11-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Richmond Hill (Ga.) 45-0
Lowdown: Dayton Raiola was 12-for-20 passing for 209 yards and four touchdowns, and Silas Nuckles had a 58-yard pick-six as the Wolves rolled to the first-round win.
Next up: vs. Newton (Covington, Ga.), Class 6A second round, Nov. 21
4. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Season over
5. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (10-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Servite (Anaheim, Calif.) 41-6
Lowdown: Junior S Jaden Walk-Green grabbed two more interceptions to reach double digits for the season with 10, returning one for a touchdown (his sixth defensive score of the year), as the Huskies advanced to a semifinal rematch with Mater Dei.
Next up: at No. 15 Mater Dei, CIF Southern Section Division I semifinals, Nov. 21
6. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (10-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Foothill (Nev.) 56-6
Lowdown: Senior QB Maika Eugenio shook off any rust that might have accumulated from a three-week layoff by going 14-of-18 for 279 yards and four touchdowns as the Gaels advanced to the inaugural Open Division title game.
Next up: vs. Arbor View (Las Vegas), Open Division championship, Nov. 25
7. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Cougars learned their first playoff opponent when Jesuit romped to a 46-7 first-round win over McDonogh 35.
Next up: vs. Jesuit (New Orleans), Division I Select regionals, Nov. 21
8. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (11-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Crowley (Texas) 35-0
Lowdown: The Dragons opened their quest for their first state championship since 2011 by shutting out the 3-8 Eagles while Brocky Boyd caught eight passes for 94 yards and a touchdown while returning a punt 45 yards for another score.
Next up: vs. San Angelo (Texas) Central, Class 6A Division II second round, Nov. 21
9. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (10-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Heritage (Palm Bay, Fla.) 58-7
Lowdown: The Raiders led 42-7 at halftime in the 5A regional quarterfinal as they opened their bid for a state-record seventh straight state title.
Next up: vs. Coconut Creek (Fla.), Class 5A second round, Nov. 21
10. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. St. John’s College (Washington) 42-0
Lowdown: Tristan Sabb ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, and the Stags posted their third shutout of the season to advance to their fourth consecutive WCAC title game, looking to become the first repeat champion since St. John’s (2021-22).
Next up: vs. Gonzaga (Washington), WCAC championship, Nov. 21
11. Carrollton (Ga.) (11-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. North Forsyth (Ga.) 58-17
Lowdown: Jay Hagan scored the Trojans’ first touchdown on a 44-yard pick-six, and Cam Wood ran for two touchdowns to lead a balanced attack.
Next up: vs. Harrrison (Kennesaw, Ga.), Class 6A second round, Nov. 21
12. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 42-7
Lowdown: Zakai Murphy’s 76-yard touchdown on a jet sweep on the second play of the game set the tone as six different Ironmen found the end zone.
Next up: vs. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.), Non-Public A state semifinals, Nov. 21
13. Allen (Texas) (11-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Lewisville (Texas) 22-15
Lowdown: The Eagles found themselves in an unexpected dogfight, trailing 15-14 early in the fourth quarter before putting together a 16-play, 77-yard drive capped by Lyndon Spriggs’ 4-yard touchdown with 3:54 left. Senior Josh Shaw’s strip sack led to a Trey Roberson recovery to seal the victory.
Next up: vs. Lake Highlands (Dallas), Class 6A Division 1 second round, Nov. 21
14. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) (8-3)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. No. 19 Sierra Canyon 21-9
Lowdown: First-year coach Carson Palmer has his alma mater two wins away from a championship after upsetting previously unbeaten Sierra Canyon, with the Eagles’ defense continuously coming up big while the offense perked up with two touchdowns in the third quarter.
Next up: at Orange Lutheran (Calif.), CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinals, Nov. 21
15. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (8-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. then-No. 20 Mission Viejo (Calif.) 20-0
Lowdown: Malachi Roby scored two rushing touchdowns, and Shaun Scott recorded two sacks as the Monarchs earned another shot at taking down Centennial after losing to the Huskies 43-36 in mid-September.
Next up: vs. No. 5 Centennial, CIF Southern Section Division I semifinals, Nov. 21
16. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (11-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. West Cabarrus (Concord, N.C.) 42-7
Lowdown: Senior QB Faizon Brandon returned to the field after suffering a thumb injury in the Whirlies’ season opener, and on his first play from scrimmage, he tossed a 70-yard TD pass to Kaden Catoe — the first of their six first-half touchdowns. He finished 12-of-14 for 227 yards and three touchdowns.
Next up: vs. Jack Britt (Fayetteville, N.C.), Class 7A playoffs, Nov. 21
17. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (11-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. San Ramon Valley (Danville, Calif.) 42-0
Lowdown: Jaden Jefferson returned the opening kickoff 53 yards, and the Spartans scored on four of their first five plays as they positioned themselves to win a 33rd consecutive North Coast Section title.
Next up: vs. Pittsburg (Calif.), CIF North Coast Section Open final, Nov. 21
18. Cass Tech (Detroit) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Saline (Mich.) 42-28
Lowdown: North Carolina commit CJ Sadler caught three touchdown passes and picked off two more — returning one for a touchdown — to help the defending state champion Technicians hold off the Hornets, who were captained by senior QB Tommy Carr, the younger brother of Notre Dame starter CJ Carr.
Next up: vs. Adams (Rochester, Mich.), Division I semifinals, Nov. 22
19. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (10-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Lost to No. 14 Santa Margarita 21-9
Lowdown: The Trailblazers scored on the opening drive of the third quarter to take a 9-7 lead, but missed opportunities in the first half ended up proving costly.
Next up: Season over
20. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (9-2)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Lost to Orange Lutheran 20-19
Lowdown: What a fall for the Braves, who a month ago were in line to win a national championship and now saw their season come to an end thanks to a late pick-six by King Rich Johnson for the Lancers and a second missed PAT following Koa Malau’ulu’s 12-yard TD pass to Madden Williams for St. John Bosco.
Next up: Season over
21. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (10-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Keller (Texas) 42-20
Lowdown: Kiante Ingram ran for the Panthers’ first two touchdowns, and G’yrell Smith also ran for two scores as they opened their defense of their state championship by building a 36-7 lead late in the third quarter.
Next up: vs. Legacy (Midland, Texas), Class 6A Division 1 second round, Nov. 21
22. Bixby (Okla.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Spartans will open their bid for an eighth consecutive state title and 11th in the past 12 seasons against Union, a 49-42 winner over Norman.
Next up: vs. Union (Tulsa, Okla.), Class 6A-I quarterfinals, Nov. 21
23. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (8-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. St. John Paul II (Boca Raton, Fla.) 63-0
Lowdown: Freshman QB Malik Leonard was 12-of-17 passing for 245 yards and seven touchdowns as the Lions began their quest for a fifth straight title with an easy win.
Next up: vs. Edison (Miami), Class 1A second round, Nov. 21
24. Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Huskies will begin its Open Division playoff run next week against Mountain View, which beat Centennial 22-14 in the first round.
Next up: vs. Mountain View (Mesa, Ariz.), Open Division quarterfinals, Nov. 21
25. Randle (Richmond, Texas) (11-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Ellison (Killeen, Texas) 54-20
Lowdown: The Lions entered the Power 25 with a first-round win as they look to defend their Class 5A Division 2 title, with junior 4-star RB Landen Williams-Callis running for 217 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries.
Next up: vs. Pflugerville Connally (Austin, Texas), Class 5A Division 2 playoffs, Nov. 21
Dropped Out
20. Mission Viejo (Calif.)
Under Consideration
Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
Brownsburg (Ind.)
Bryant (Ark.)
Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.)
Clay-Chalkville (Ala.)
Elder (Cincinnati)
Harrisburg (Pa.)
Mount Carmel (Chicago)
Northwestern (Miami, Fla.)
St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.)
Thomas County Central (Thomasville, Ga.)