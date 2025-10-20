High School

Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 20, 2025

Guilford Park claims a spot in the Maryland state rankings; three other newcomers make their debut.

Derek Toney

In just its second varsity season, Guilford Park has enterd the Maryland Top 25 state rankings.
Guilford Park is enjoying a breakout in its second varsity season. The Panthers have a spot in this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25 poll. 

No. 24 Guilford Park (7-0) highlights four newcomers to the poll, including undefeated South River (No. 25). After victories over then-undefeated Old Mill and 2024 Maryland Class 3A state champ Arundel, Severna Park debuts at No. 23. 

Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical (No. 22) enters after beating Baltimore City league rival and previously undefeated Paul Laurence Dunbar for the first time since 2019. Nationally-ranked Saint Frances Academy and DeMatha Catholic again headline the Top 25, followed by Archbishop Spalding, Quince Orchard and Our Lady of Good Counsel. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated The Hun School of Princeton (N.J.), 29-7

This week: Off (next game - vs. Virginia’s The Saint James Academy at Under Armour Stadium, Nov. 1)

2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 15 Bishop McNamara, 12-7

This week: vs. Saint John’s College (D.C.) at Prince George’s (Md.) Sports Complex, Oct. 24

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 6-2

Last week: Did not play 

This week: at No. 18 Loyola Blakefield, Oct. 24

4. QUINCE ORCHARD

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Clarksburg, 42-0

This week: vs. Northwest, Oct. 24

5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 5-3

Last week: Defeated Saint John’s College (D.C.), 17-13

This week: at Gonzaga College (D.C.), Oct. 25

6. CHARLES H. FLOWERS

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Oxon Hill, 35-0

This week: vs. Potomac, Oct. 24

7. NORTH POINT

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated LaPlata, 56-6

This week: at Westlake, Oct. 24

8. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Woodlawn, 55-6

This week: at Randallstown, Oct. 24

9. HENRY A. WISE 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 5-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 25 Potomac, 35-0

This week: vs. Suitland, Oct. 24

10. PAINT BRANCH

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Walt Whitman, 61-0

This week: vs. James Hubert Blake, Oct. 24

11. LINGANORE

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Middletown, 56-42

This week: vs. Governor Thomas Johnson, Oct. 24

12. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 5-3

Last week: Defeated Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.), 49-0

This week: at Bishop Ireton (Va.), Oct. 25

13. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 16 

Record: 5-3

Last week: Defeated then-No. 12 Calvert Hall College, 14-13

This week: at No. 17 Mount Saint Joseph, Oct. 25

14. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 4-3

Last week: Lost to then-No. 16 Saint Mary’s, 14-13

This week: vs. Gilman School, Oct. 24

15. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 5-2

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Concordia Prep, Oct. 25

16. BISHOP MCNAMARA

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 4-4

Last week: Lost to No. 2 DeMatha Catholic, 12-7

This week: Off (next game - at District of Columbia’s Saint John’s College, Nov. 1)

17. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 6-3

Last week: Defeated then-No. 17 Loyola Blakefield, 35-28

This week: vs. No. 13 Saint Mary’s, Oct. 25

18. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 4-4

Last week: Lost to then-No. 18 Mount Saint Joseph, 35-28

This week: vs. No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, Oct. 24

19. CALVERT

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Chopticon, 34-6

This week: at Patuxent, Oct. 24

20. BULLIS SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 5-3

Last week: Defeated Episcopal (Va.), 27-26

This week: at Saint Albans School (D.C.), Oct. 25

21. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 19 Paul Laurence Dunbar, 20-12

This week: vs. Forest Park, Oct. 24

22. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 5-1 

Last week: Lost to Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, 20-12

This week: vs. Digital Harbor, Oct. 24

23. SEVERNA PARK

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 5-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 20 Arundel, 22-14

This week: vs. North County, Oct. 24

24. GUILFORD PARK

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Glenelg, 28-16

This week: vs. Howard, Oct. 24

25. SOUTH RIVER

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Southern-Anne Arundel, 49-6

This week: vs. Chesapeake-Anne Arundel, Oct. 24

