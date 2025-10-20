Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 20, 2025
Guilford Park is enjoying a breakout in its second varsity season. The Panthers have a spot in this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25 poll.
No. 24 Guilford Park (7-0) highlights four newcomers to the poll, including undefeated South River (No. 25). After victories over then-undefeated Old Mill and 2024 Maryland Class 3A state champ Arundel, Severna Park debuts at No. 23.
Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical (No. 22) enters after beating Baltimore City league rival and previously undefeated Paul Laurence Dunbar for the first time since 2019. Nationally-ranked Saint Frances Academy and DeMatha Catholic again headline the Top 25, followed by Archbishop Spalding, Quince Orchard and Our Lady of Good Counsel.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated The Hun School of Princeton (N.J.), 29-7
This week: Off (next game - vs. Virginia’s The Saint James Academy at Under Armour Stadium, Nov. 1)
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 15 Bishop McNamara, 12-7
This week: vs. Saint John’s College (D.C.) at Prince George’s (Md.) Sports Complex, Oct. 24
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 6-2
Last week: Did not play
This week: at No. 18 Loyola Blakefield, Oct. 24
4. QUINCE ORCHARD
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated Clarksburg, 42-0
This week: vs. Northwest, Oct. 24
5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 5-3
Last week: Defeated Saint John’s College (D.C.), 17-13
This week: at Gonzaga College (D.C.), Oct. 25
6. CHARLES H. FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated Oxon Hill, 35-0
This week: vs. Potomac, Oct. 24
7. NORTH POINT
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated LaPlata, 56-6
This week: at Westlake, Oct. 24
8. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated Woodlawn, 55-6
This week: at Randallstown, Oct. 24
9. HENRY A. WISE
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 5-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 25 Potomac, 35-0
This week: vs. Suitland, Oct. 24
10. PAINT BRANCH
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated Walt Whitman, 61-0
This week: vs. James Hubert Blake, Oct. 24
11. LINGANORE
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated Middletown, 56-42
This week: vs. Governor Thomas Johnson, Oct. 24
12. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 5-3
Last week: Defeated Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.), 49-0
This week: at Bishop Ireton (Va.), Oct. 25
13. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 5-3
Last week: Defeated then-No. 12 Calvert Hall College, 14-13
This week: at No. 17 Mount Saint Joseph, Oct. 25
14. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 4-3
Last week: Lost to then-No. 16 Saint Mary’s, 14-13
This week: vs. Gilman School, Oct. 24
15. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 5-2
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Concordia Prep, Oct. 25
16. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 4-4
Last week: Lost to No. 2 DeMatha Catholic, 12-7
This week: Off (next game - at District of Columbia’s Saint John’s College, Nov. 1)
17. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 6-3
Last week: Defeated then-No. 17 Loyola Blakefield, 35-28
This week: vs. No. 13 Saint Mary’s, Oct. 25
18. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 4-4
Last week: Lost to then-No. 18 Mount Saint Joseph, 35-28
This week: vs. No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, Oct. 24
19. CALVERT
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated Chopticon, 34-6
This week: at Patuxent, Oct. 24
20. BULLIS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 5-3
Last week: Defeated Episcopal (Va.), 27-26
This week: at Saint Albans School (D.C.), Oct. 25
21. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 19 Paul Laurence Dunbar, 20-12
This week: vs. Forest Park, Oct. 24
22. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 5-1
Last week: Lost to Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, 20-12
This week: vs. Digital Harbor, Oct. 24
23. SEVERNA PARK
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 5-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 20 Arundel, 22-14
This week: vs. North County, Oct. 24
24. GUILFORD PARK
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated Glenelg, 28-16
This week: vs. Howard, Oct. 24
25. SOUTH RIVER
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated Southern-Anne Arundel, 49-6
This week: vs. Chesapeake-Anne Arundel, Oct. 24