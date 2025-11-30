Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 30, 2025
The final week of the 2025 Maryland high school football season has arrived. Seven teams looking to end their campaign with a state championship are featured in the latest High School on SI Maryland football Top 25 poll.
In Class 3A, 12th-ranked Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical takes on No. 17 Sherwood for the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association title Thursday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. Friday, No. 13 Paul Laurence Dunbar plays Henry E. Lackey in the 2A/1A finale.
Undefeated and fourth-ranked Quince Orchard will attempt to capture a second straight Class 4A state championship against No. 7 Henry A. Wise in the nightcap Friday in Annapolis. The teams played in the 2024 title match.
Saturday, Fort Hill and Patuxent meet for the Class 1A title. Fort Hill seeks an unprecedented fifth straight state championship.
Sixth-ranked and unbeaten Linganore will play Frederick County league rival and No. 18 Oakdale for the Class 3A crown Saturday evening in the last game of Championship Weekend. The teams played in the 2023 3A finale, won by Oakdale.
St. Frances Academy, the No. 1 team in the High School on SI national poll, maintains the top spot in Maryland, followed by Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division champ DeMatha Catholic and Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference champion Archbishop Spalding. Our Lady of Good Counsel (No. 5), Saint Mary’s Ryken (8th), McDonogh School (No. 9) and Saint Mary’s (10th) make up the rest of the Top 10.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 9-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: Off (next game - vs. Utah’s Corner Canyon, Overtime Nationals Championship at Under Armour Stadium, Dec. 10)
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 11-0
SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC CAPITAL DIVISION CHAMPION
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 10-2
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (MIAA) A CONFERENCE CHAMPION
4. QUINCE ORCHARD
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 13-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 20 Broadneck, 35-0, Maryland Class 4A state semifinal
This week: vs. No. 7 Henry A. Wise, Maryland Class 4A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 5
5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 6-5
SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC CAPITAL DIVISION SEMIFINALIST
6. LINGANORE
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 13-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 6 Milford Mill Academy, 41-12, Maryland Class 3A state semifinal
This week: vs. No. 18 Oakdale, Maryland Class 3A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 6
7. HENRY A. WISE
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 12-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 12 WINSTON CHURCHILL, 45-7, Maryland Class 4A state semifinal
This week: vs. No. 4 Quince Orchard, Maryland Class 4A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 5
8. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 9-3
SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC METRO DIVISION CHAMPION
9. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 8-3
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE FINALIST
10. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 7-4
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
11. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 10-1
Last week: Lost to No. 7 Linganore, 41-12, Maryland Class 3A state semifinal
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALIST & BALTIMORE COUNTY DIVISION I CHAMPION
12. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 11-1
Last week: Defeated Old Mill, 42-7, Maryland Class 4A/3A state semifinal
This week: vs. No. Xx Sherwood, Maryland Class 4A/3A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 4
13. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 11-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 22 Elkton, 32-16, Maryland Class 2A/1A state semifinal
This week: vs. Henry E. Lackey, Maryland Class 2A/1A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 5
14. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 4-6
SEASON COMPLETE
15. GILMAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 4-5
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
16. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 6-4
Last week: Defeated Loyola Blakefield, 28-24, 105th Turkey Bowl
SEASON COMPLETE
17. SHERWOOD
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 11-1
Last week: Defeated Perry Hall, 42-14, Maryland Class 4A/3A state semifinal
This week: vs. No. 12 Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, Maryland Class 4A/3A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 4
18. OAKDALE
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 10-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 19 Westminster, 42-21, Maryland Class 3A state semifinal
This week: vs. No. 6 Lingnaore, Maryland Class 3A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 6
19. WINSTON CHURCHILL
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 10-2
Last week: Lost to then-No. 8 Henry A. Wise, 45-7, Maryland Class 4A state semifinal
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALIST
20. WESTMINSTER
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 10-2
Last week: Lost to then-No. 23 Oakdale, 42-21, Maryland Class 3A state semifinal
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALIST & CARROLL COUNTY ATHLETIC LEAGUE CHAMPION
21. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 6-5
SEASON COMPLETE
22. BROADNECK
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 8-4
Last week: Lost to No. 4 Quince Orchard, 35-0, Maryland Class 4A state semifinal
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALIST
23. ELKTON
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 11-1
Last week: Lost to then-No. 14 Paul Laurence Dunbar, 32-16, Maryland Class 2A/1A state semifinal
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 2A/1A STATE SEMIFINALIST & UPPER CHESAPEAKE BAY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (UPBAC) CONOWINGO DIVISION CHAMPION
24. SOUTH RIVER
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 11-1
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALIST & ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY CHAMPION
25. GUILFORD PARK
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 11-1
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALIST & HOWARD COUNTY CHAMPION