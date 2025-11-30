High School

Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 30, 2025

Seven state championship matchups are slated for this week

Derek Toney

Linganore was very impressive in a 41-12 state semifinal win over then-No. 6 Milford Mill. The Lancers advance to the 3A state final where they have a chance to avenge last year's loss to Oakdale.
Linganore was very impressive in a 41-12 state semifinal win over then-No. 6 Milford Mill. The Lancers advance to the 3A state final where they have a chance to avenge last year's loss to Oakdale. / Linganore Hudl

The final week of the 2025 Maryland high school football season has arrived. Seven  teams looking to end their campaign with a state championship are featured in the latest High School on SI Maryland football Top 25 poll.

In Class 3A, 12th-ranked Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical takes on No. 17 Sherwood for the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association title Thursday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. Friday, No. 13 Paul Laurence Dunbar plays Henry E. Lackey in the 2A/1A finale.

Undefeated and fourth-ranked Quince Orchard will attempt to capture a second straight  Class 4A state championship against No. 7 Henry A. Wise in the nightcap Friday in Annapolis. The teams played in the 2024 title match.

Saturday, Fort Hill and Patuxent meet for the Class 1A title. Fort Hill seeks an unprecedented fifth straight state championship. 

Sixth-ranked and unbeaten Linganore will play Frederick County league rival and No. 18 Oakdale for the Class 3A crown Saturday evening in the last game of Championship Weekend. The teams played in the 2023 3A finale, won by Oakdale. 

St. Frances Academy, the No. 1 team in the High School on SI national poll, maintains the top spot in Maryland, followed by Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division champ DeMatha Catholic and Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference champion Archbishop Spalding. Our Lady of Good Counsel (No. 5), Saint Mary’s Ryken (8th), McDonogh School  (No. 9) and Saint Mary’s (10th) make up the rest of the Top 10. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 9-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: Off (next game - vs. Utah’s Corner Canyon, Overtime Nationals Championship at Under Armour Stadium, Dec. 10)

2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 11-0

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC CAPITAL DIVISION CHAMPION

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 10-2

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (MIAA) A CONFERENCE CHAMPION

4. QUINCE ORCHARD

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 13-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 20 Broadneck, 35-0, Maryland Class 4A state semifinal

This week: vs. No. 7 Henry A. Wise, Maryland Class 4A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 5

5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 6-5

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC CAPITAL DIVISION SEMIFINALIST

6. LINGANORE

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 13-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 6 Milford Mill Academy, 41-12, Maryland Class 3A state semifinal

This week: vs. No. 18 Oakdale, Maryland Class 3A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 6

7. HENRY A. WISE 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 12-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 12 WINSTON CHURCHILL, 45-7, Maryland Class 4A state semifinal

This week: vs. No. 4 Quince Orchard, Maryland Class 4A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 5

8. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 9-3

SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC METRO DIVISION CHAMPION

9. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 8-3

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE FINALIST

10. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 7-4

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

11. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 10-1

Last week: Lost to No. 7 Linganore, 41-12, Maryland Class 3A state semifinal

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALIST & BALTIMORE COUNTY DIVISION I CHAMPION

12. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 11-1

Last week: Defeated Old Mill, 42-7, Maryland Class 4A/3A state semifinal

This week: vs. No. Xx Sherwood, Maryland Class 4A/3A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 4

13. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 11-1 

Last week: Defeated then-No. 22 Elkton, 32-16, Maryland Class 2A/1A state semifinal

This week: vs. Henry E. Lackey, Maryland Class 2A/1A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 5

14. BISHOP MCNAMARA

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 4-6

SEASON COMPLETE

15. GILMAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 4-5

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

16. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 6-4

Last week: Defeated Loyola Blakefield, 28-24, 105th Turkey Bowl

SEASON COMPLETE

17. SHERWOOD

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 11-1

Last week: Defeated Perry Hall, 42-14, Maryland Class 4A/3A state semifinal

This week: vs. No. 12 Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, Maryland Class 4A/3A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 4

18. OAKDALE

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 10-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 19 Westminster, 42-21, Maryland Class 3A state semifinal

This week: vs. No. 6 Lingnaore, Maryland Class 3A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Dec. 6

19. WINSTON CHURCHILL

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 10-2

Last week: Lost to then-No. 8 Henry A. Wise, 45-7, Maryland Class 4A state semifinal

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALIST

20. WESTMINSTER

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 10-2

Last week: Lost to then-No. 23 Oakdale, 42-21, Maryland Class 3A state semifinal

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALIST & CARROLL COUNTY ATHLETIC LEAGUE CHAMPION

21. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 6-5

SEASON COMPLETE

22. BROADNECK

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 8-4

Last week: Lost to No. 4 Quince Orchard, 35-0, Maryland Class 4A state semifinal

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALIST

23. ELKTON

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 11-1

Last week: Lost to then-No. 14 Paul Laurence Dunbar, 32-16, Maryland Class 2A/1A state semifinal

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 2A/1A STATE SEMIFINALIST & UPPER CHESAPEAKE BAY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (UPBAC) CONOWINGO DIVISION CHAMPION

24. SOUTH RIVER

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 11-1

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALIST & ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY CHAMPION

25. GUILFORD PARK

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 11-1

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALIST & HOWARD COUNTY CHAMPION

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Maryland