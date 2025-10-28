McDonogh Star Commits to Ivy League Power as Philadelphia Connection Grows with MIAA Lacrosse
Since September 1, three McDonogh boys lacrosse players have committed to Division I Philadelphia universities, each led by a new head coach. The latest is a talented Class of 2027 goalie who chose Penn, joining two fellow Eagles bound for Saint Joseph’s.
Jack Lochte is a 3-star talent who has committed to Penn University which is under a new leadership.
New Era, Familiar Face for Penn Lacrosse
Taylor Wray, long respected for building Saint Joseph’s into a consistent contender, now takes over at Penn — where he once served before his Hawks tenure. His arrival signals a fresh chapter for Quakers Lacrosse, one many expect to flourish quickly.
Wray has plenty of experience coaching teams that have finished with winning records and played in conference tournaments. In addition, two of his Hawks squads appeared in the postseason.
A Perfect Fit On and Off the Field
Lochte, the newest McDonogh commit, cited the blend of elite academics, high-level lacrosse, and strong team culture as reasons for choosing Penn. His connection with Coach Wray and the staff made the decision “an easy and exciting” one.
Shared Momentum in McDonogh’s 2027 Class
From the cage to the midfield, McDonogh’s Class of 2027 continues to make headlines — each player finding a home with a new coaching staff ready to rebuild and rise. The future looks bright for both the Eagles and their next-level programs.