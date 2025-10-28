High School

McDonogh Star Commits to Ivy League Power as Philadelphia Connection Grows with MIAA Lacrosse

The latest McDonogh lacrosse standout to announce his college choice is heading to the Ivy League — extending a unique 2027 trend linking the Eagles’ rising stars to Philadelphia programs with new head coaches.

McDonogh's Jack Lochte is the latest MIAA lacrosse star from the Class of 2027 to commit to St. Joseph's in Philadelphia.
McDonogh's Jack Lochte is the latest MIAA lacrosse star from the Class of 2027 to commit to St. Joseph's in Philadelphia.

Since September 1, three McDonogh boys lacrosse players have committed to Division I Philadelphia universities, each led by a new head coach. The latest is a talented Class of 2027 goalie who chose Penn, joining two fellow Eagles bound for Saint Joseph’s.

Jack Lochte is a 3-star talent who has committed to Penn University which is under a new leadership.

New Era, Familiar Face for Penn Lacrosse

Taylor Wray, long respected for building Saint Joseph’s into a consistent contender, now takes over at Penn — where he once served before his Hawks tenure. His arrival signals a fresh chapter for Quakers Lacrosse, one many expect to flourish quickly.

Wray has plenty of experience coaching teams that have finished with winning records and played in conference tournaments. In addition, two of his Hawks squads appeared in the postseason.

A Perfect Fit On and Off the Field

Lochte, the newest McDonogh commit, cited the blend of elite academics, high-level lacrosse, and strong team culture as reasons for choosing Penn. His connection with Coach Wray and the staff made the decision “an easy and exciting” one.

Shared Momentum in McDonogh’s 2027 Class

From the cage to the midfield, McDonogh’s Class of 2027 continues to make headlines — each player finding a home with a new coaching staff ready to rebuild and rise. The future looks bright for both the Eagles and their next-level programs.

AL FRANYO

Al Franyo has been a die-hard fan and follower of lacrosse, especially at the high school and college levels, since the late-80s. He absolutely loves watching games, as well as talking and writing about the sport. On Facebook, he founded the College Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has well over 15,000 members, and helped found and runs the MIAA Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has nearly 5,000 members. The MIAA A Conference is one of the strongest, most competitive and exciting high school conferences in America. Three of his favorite topics include recruiting news about players making college commitments, programs taking the next steps under their respective head coaches, and programs that are so-called "sleepers" when it comes to being very good to great. Even with lacrosse growing at such a rapid pace, Franyo loves how it is still such a small, tight, and fun world. And, in many ways, it is its own culture. He began writing about his favorite sport for High School On SI in 2024. Twitter: @alfranyo

