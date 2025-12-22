Cooper DeJean’s Brother Following In His College Footsteps
There will be another DeJean putting on the Black and Gold at the University of Iowa.
OABCIG High School’s Jaxx DeJean, one of the top Class of 2027 Iowa high school football prospects, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on social media Sunday night. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder is the younger brother of former Iowa star and current Philadelphia Eagle, Cooper DeJean.
DeJean used a simple post on X (formerly known as Twitter) to make his announcement, writing “COMMITTED!!!” with a picture of a house and a baby chick.
Cooper DeJean's Brother Will Follow In His Footsteps, Attend Iowa Over Offers From Michigan, Kansas State
The multi-sport DeJean, like his brother, holds offers from Kansas State, Michigan, UAB and UNLV at this point. He played quarterback, wide receiver, tight end and defensive back this past season for the Falcons, helping them to a 6-4 record and a run to the second round of the Class 2A Iowa high school football playoffs.
DeJean tallied 461 yards receiving on 36 passes, scoring six touchdowns. He also rushed 27 times for 207 yards and three more scores, completing 14 of 21 passes for 149 yards with a pair of touchdowns. On defense, he had 18.5 tackles and picked off three passes.
As a sophomore, DeJean caught 57 passes for 620 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. He also had positive yards rushing and recorded 20.5 tackles with a pair of interceptions.
According to 247Sports, DeJean is the sixth-ranked prospect in the state of Iowa and the No. 43 athlete overall. He is fifth in Iowa in the 247Sports Composite, along with being the 26th-ranked athlete and the No. 402 player in the country.
From Early On, Jaxx DeJean Stood Out On Iowa High School Football Field
It was quite evident early on that DeJean would garner attention in terms of recruiting, coming into high school and recording 500 yards receiving, 128 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns as a freshman while also making 28 tackles with four interceptions on defense that season.
Cooper DeJean led OABCIG to a pair of state football championships and was one of the top basketball players in the state. He also excelled in track and field, along with playing baseball for the Falcons. Beckett DeJean, the middle brother, had a strong career in football for OABCIG before attending South Dakota to continue playing.
The oldest DeJean was a consensus All-American for Iowa in 2023 and a two-time all-Big Ten selection. The Eagles selected him in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he recorded a pick-6 in the Super Bowl on his birthday this past season.