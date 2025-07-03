NBA Dreams Alive: IAC Alums Erik Reynolds, Kino Lilly Jr. Sign Pro Contracts After Going Undrafted
What Is the Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC)?
The Interstate Athletic Conference is an all-boys high school sports league comprised of six private high schools in the DMV.
Bullis (Potomac, Maryland), Episcopal (Alexandria, Virginia), Georgetown Prep (North Bethesda, Maryland), Landon (Bethesda, Maryland) St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Alexandria, Virginia) and St. Albans (Washington, DC) are the six member schools.
Notable IAC Legends with NBA Ties
Landon’s Fred Hetzel, who played college basketball at Davidson, was a three-time All-Met selection on the hardwood and was the top overall pick in the 1965 NBA Draft.
Doug Moe (Bullis) was a star player at the University of North Carolina where he earned All-American and All-ACC honors. He spent 15 years coaching in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers. He was named NBA Coach of the Year in 1988 with the Denver Nuggets.
Georgetown Prep’s Roy Hibbert, who was a first round selection in the 2008 NBA Draft, was a two-time NBA All-Star with the Indiana Pacers. He earned All-American and All-Big East honors at Georgetown.
Two former IAC standouts who were not selected in the 2025 NBA Draft have signed free agent deals with NBA teams.
Erik Reynolds Signs with Oklahoma City Thunder
Saint Joseph’s guard Erik Reynolds, who played high school basketball at Bullis, will join the Oklahoma City Thunder for the NBA Summer League.
Reynolds, a 6-foot-2 guard, averaged 16 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game at Saint Jospeh’s last season. He finished his career as the program’s all-time leader in career points (2,175) made 3-pointers (350) and free throw percentage (86.8%).
Kino Lilly Jr. Joins San Antonio Spurs
Meanwhile, Brown guard and former Landon standout Kino Lilly, Jr. has signed a free agent contract with the San Antonio Spurs.
During the 2024-25 campaign, Lilly averaged 17.5 points, 4.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game. He became the first player in program history and just the third player in Ivy League history to make over 300 three-pointers and finished his career as the program’s all-time leader in made three-pointers with 328.
Lilly also became the fourth player in program history to earn first team All-Ivy League honors in three consecutive seasons.
A Coach's Praise: Brown’s Mike Martin on Lilly’s Journey
“We are all really excited for Kino to embark on the first stage of his professional basketball career,” said Brown Head Coach Mike Martin. “He had clearly one of the best careers in Brown Basketball history and has continued to improve and develop as a player at each step.”