Maryland Boys Basketball Preseason High School State Rankings - Dec. 3, 2025
Riding momentum from the end of last season, Bishop McNamara is No. 1 in the High School on SI Maryland boys basketball preseason Top 25 poll.
The Mustangs, who were No. 2 in last season’s Maryland Top 25, started 1-9 against a tough non-conference schedule. The Forestville, Md. school found its stride over the final two months, reaching the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament semifinals.
DeMatha Catholic is No. 2 followed by Our Lady of Mount Carmel, which ended last season No. 1 in the final High School on SI Maryland rankings. DeMatha defeated Mount Carmel last weekend at the Mayhem on Military Road tourney at Saint John’s College (D.C.).
Archbishop Spalding and defending Interstate Athletic Conference and Maryland Private Schools Tournament champ Bullis School complete the Top 5. Defending Maryland public state champs Baltimore City College (Class 3A), Largo (2A) and Laurel (4A) are also ranked in the opening poll.
Here’s the High School on SI Maryland boys basketball preseason Top 25.
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA MUSTANGS
Last season: 14-15; No. 11 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings
After a strong finish last season, the Mustangs (1-0 in 2025-26) are ready to challenge for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title with one of the nation’s top guards in senior Qayden Samuels along with Indiana University commit Prince-Alexander Moody.
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC STAGS
Last season: 23-7; No. 3 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings
The Stags (1-0 in 2025-26), courtesy of a season-opening win over Our Lady of Mount Carmel, showed it’ll be among the elites in the DMV with senior guard Ashton Meeks leading the way.
3. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL COUGARS
Last season: 34-4; No. 1 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings
The defending Baltimore Catholic League and Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference champ Cougars (5-1 in 2025-26) will look to repeat behind the senior trio of Holy Cross University commit Tristen Wilson, Ralph Rudusans (Lehigh University) and center/forward Gage Howard.
4. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING CAVALIERS
Last season: 23-9; No. 5 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings
With a senior backcourt core and one of the state’s best underclassmen in Braxton Bogard, the Cavaliers (3-1 in 2025-26) are primed to win their first Baltimore Catholic League crown in two decades.
5. BULLIS SCHOOL BULLDOGS
Last season: 23-7; No. 2 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings
The Bulldogs (1-0 in 2025-26) graduated Power 4 recruits in Eric Reibe (University of Connecticut) and Adrien Stevens (Marquette University), but senior forward Finley Billy, (University of Pennsylvania recruit) and star sophomore guard Xavier Skipworth are ready to lead a defense of the Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC) and Maryland Private Schools tourney crowns.
6. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY PANTHERS
Last season: 29-8; No. 4 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings
The Panthers (5-1 in 2025-26), who knocked off New York power Archbishop Stepinac last weekend, will again contend in the MIAA A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League with senior guard Carter Fisk and junior guard Terence Jones leading the East Baltimore powerhouse.
7. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY WARRIORS
Last season: 21-6; No. 7 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings
The Warriors (2-3 in 2025-26) have another uber-talented roster, including transfers Jasiah Canady (St. Frances Academy) and Khalib Norcome (Clinton Grace Christian School) joining 7-foot-1 senior Favour Ice for a run at a second straight Elite Prep League title.
8. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH GAELS
Last season: 22-17; No. 13 n the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings
The Gaels (7-1 in 2025-26) hope to continue building off last season’s strong close with Gonzaga College (D.C.) transfer Saxon Simley (senior forward) joining Saint Joseph’s University commit B.J. Ransom and Chauncey Word.
9. CLINTON GRACE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL EAGLES
Last season: 24-8; No. 6 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings
The backcourt of brothers J’Lon and CJ Lyons is arguably one of the best on the East Coast, and will have Clinton Grace (4-1 in 2025-26) among the elites in the DMV this season.
10. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE
Last season: 22-2; No. 17 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings
The Bengals are hoping to capture the Maryland Class 4A state championship with the state’s top senior in University of Maryland commit Baba Oladotun back along with fellow returning senior starters Tahj Martin, Christian Kennard and Armani Fowkles.
11. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL PATRIOTS
Last season: 18-14; No. 15 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings
The duo of University of Maryland-Baltimore County recruit Aidan Able and senior forward Andrew Clark will have the Patriots (3-2 in 2025-26) in the hunt for the MIAA A and Baltimore Catholic League titles.
12. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL CRUSADERS
Last season: 22-11; No. 18 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings
The Crusaders (2-0 in 2025-26) have the pieces to challenge for the Metro Private Conference title with senior guard Ean McLaughlin joined by transfers Kyle Logan (Our Lady of Good Counsel), Angelo Cunningham (Gwynn Park) and Dezmon Ainsworth (Virginia’s Saint Michael the Archangel),
13. GEORGETOWN PREP LITTLE HOYAS
Last season: 15-14; No. 12 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings
Senior center Sinan Huan, a Purdue University commit who emerged for China in the FIBA U-19 games during the sumner, is back for the Little Hoyas (0-1 in 2025-26) along with guards Jarrard Desire, Evan Edwards and Jahlil Waheed to challenge Bullis in the IAC.
14. LARGO LIONS
Last season: 25-3; No. 9 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings
The Lions graduated Maryland’s all-time leading public school scorer in Cam Ward (Michigan State University), but the Prince George’s County (Md.) squad will put up a fierce defense of its Class 2A state title with the gritty backcourt of senior Jalen Johnson and junior Ayden Ashe.
15. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL DRAGONS
Last season: 21-8; No. 8 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings
The Dragons (1-0 in 2025-26) look to challenge in the MIAA A Conference after a heartbreaking overtime loss in last year’s semifinals behind senior forward Drew Harris and Donavan Marshburn, and senior guard Jacob Williams.
16. SPRINGDALE PREP LIONS
Last season: 26-10; No. 21 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings
With 6-foot-10 Bol Thet and senior guard Amonte Johnson headlining seven returning letter winners, Springdale Prep (6-2 in 2025-26) will be a threat in the Metro Private Conference.
17. PRINCE GEORGE’S CHRISTIAN ACADEMY FLYERS
Last season: 20-12; No. 20 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings
With one of Maryland’s elite seniors in Texas A&M recruit Neiko Mundley back, Prince George’s Christian (1-2 in 2025-26) hopes to make another run in the Metro Private Conference after reaching last season’s semifinals.
18. SAINT ANDREW’S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL LIONS
Last season: 18-10; No. 18 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings
The Lions (0-1 in 2025-26) look to challenge Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) in the Mid-Atlantic Conference with seniors Jayson Peterson (forward) and Karon Bailey (guard) and Mount St. Joseph transfer Devin Wingfield (junior guard).
19. LAUREL SPARTANS
Last season: 26-2; No. 10 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings
Senior post Gilbert Osafo will be the focal point as the Spartans look to defend their Maryland Class 4A state crown.
20. BALTIMORE CITY COLLEGE KNIGHTS
Last season: 22-5; No. 15 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings
The Knights will rely on veterans Camari Stewart, Jaden Hargrove and Ethan Chinnia to guide a host of newcomers in an attempt to go back-to-back as Maryland Class 3A state champions.
21. MEADE MUSTANGS
Last season: 23-4; No. 15 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings
With one of the state’s best public school guards in Keon Scott, the Mustangs hope to finally break through to the University of Maryland and the Class 4A state championship round.
22. FREDERICK CADETS
Last season: 15-9; Not ranked in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings
The Cadets should be back in the Maryland Class 4A state championship mix with returning starters JJ Addison (senior guard), Osborne Ehana (senior center) and junior forward Brandon Dykes.
23. SOUTH RIVER SEAHAWKS
Last season: 19-3; Not ranked in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings
The Seahawks are poised to challenge for the Anne Arundel County (Md.) league and Maryland Class 3A state crowns with talented two-sport star Jaden McDuffie (committed to play football for Northwestern University), and fellow senior guards Jamie Finn and Jonah Hall headlining 10 returning letter winners.
24. SHERWOOD WARRIORS
Last season: 25-3; No. 16 in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings
New coach Jeff Holder will have last season’s starters Tyler Grambling (senior guard) and junior forward Jamar Nix (junior forward) as the Warriors look to return to the Maryland Class 3A state final.
25. EDMONDSON-WESTSIDE RED STORM
Last season: 26-1; Not ranked in the Final 2024-25 Maryland High School on SI State Boys Basketball Rankings
The Red Storm will look to veterans Robert Price, Nate Shephard and Nayshawn Williams to remain atop the Baltimore City league and regain the Maryland Class 1A state crown.