Patriots Release DeMatha Grad; Diggs Introduced
The New England Patriots have released starting linebacker and Glenarden, Maryland native and former DeMatha Catholic star Ja’Whaun Bentley.
Bentley, a three-time team captain and Super Bowl champion for New England, posted an appreciation message to the Patriots on social media.
The 6-foot-2, 250-pound linebacker was on New England’s roster in 2019 when the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, in Super Bowl LIII.
Bentley, who played college football at Purdue, was selected by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He was the 143rd overall pick in the draft. He missed most of the 2024 season because of a torn pectoral muscle he suffered against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.
During his high school career competing in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, Bentley emerged as a highly sought after recruit.
Bentley, who was named first team All-WCAC during his senior campaign, selected Purdue over offers from Iowa, Marshall, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia, West Virginia and others.
Bentley, however, wasn’t the only Maryland native and former WCAC standout making news within the Patriots organization.
New England introduced four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and Good Counsel product Stefon Diggs who signed a free agent deal with the Patriots for three years, $69 million including $26 million guaranteed according to reports. Diggs, a Gaithersburg, Maryland native, suffered a torn ACL in October during his lone season with the Houston Texans.
Diggs was asked about the status of his rehabilitation after undergoing surgery on the knee. “Right now I’m ahead of schedule,” he said, “and trying to stay ahead of schedule. We’ll keep playing it by ear...Stay healthy and the rest will take care of itself.”