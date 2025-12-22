Drake Maye Did His Best Stephen Curry Impression on TD Pass vs. Ravens
Drake Maye and the Patriots hosted the Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 16. New England came into the game chasing the Broncos for the top spot in the conference and clinging to a lead over the Bills in the AFC East.
Things got off to a rough start as Maye threw an interception inside the red zone on the Patriots first possession of the game, but he bounced back on the next drive to throw a touchdown pass to Hunter Henry.
Maye rolled to his right, found Henry wide open and threw a nice little touch pass that he never saw Henry catch—because as the ball was in the air, he turned and ran back towards the bench, celebrating like NBA star Stephen Curry when he shoots a three that he knows is going in.
That is some high-level just-having-fun-out-there by Maye.
The quarterback would also lose a fumble in the first half, but the Patriots went into halftime tied 10-10. They then fell behind in the third quarter after Lamar Jackson was injured.
Clearly, all the Pats need are some more passes where the receiver is so open it erases any doubt whether he'll catch the ball.