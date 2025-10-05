Prince George's County Maryland High School Football Scores - Oct. 3-4, 2025
Week 5 of high school football season in Prince George's County, Maryland kicked off this weekend, with games taking place on Friday and Saturday. Each week, High School on SI has you covered on the latest high school football scores.
Suitland 30, Eleanor Roosevelt 7
Suitland is having one of the strongest starts to the season in PG County. On Friday night, the Rams demolished Eleanor Roosevelt for their first win over the rival school since 2019. Suitland finished with three rushing touchdowns, while Rams junior Kristofer Murray made big plays on defense. Suitland now improves to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in county play.
Flowers 50, Parkdale 0
Flowers continues to cement its status as a PG County (and Maryland) powerhouse. On Saturday, the Jaguars took care of an easy opponent in Parkdale with a 50 burger. Dameon Powell's offense came through once again, thanks to players like Damieon Butler, Kodi Gardner, and Anthony Olakanye. Flowers stands tall at 5-0 overall.
Wise 35, DuVal 0
Like Flowers, Wise also proved that they're another football powerhouse on Saturday. The Pumas also shut out an easy opponent in DuVal on their home turf. Wise now improves to 3-2 overall in 2025. Fun fact: In each of the Pumas' three victories this season, they've outscored their opponents 150-8. Watch out for Steve Rapp's squad the rest of the way.