High School

Springbrook Hires a Homegrown Leader as Its Next Head Football Coach

Montgomery County native and former Walt Whitman coach Sean Pierce Jr. takes over a Blue Devils program once led by Hall of Famer Bob Milloy, aiming to restore Springbrook’s championship tradition.

Brandy Simms

Springbrook High has hired Sean Pierce Jr. as the school's new head football coach.
Springbrook High has hired Sean Pierce Jr. as the school's new head football coach. / Springbrook Football

Sean Pierce Jr. has been named the new head football coach at Springbrook High School in Silver Spring, Maryland. 

Pierce, a Montgomery County, Maryland native, joins the Springbrook Blue Devils football program after a four-year stint as the head coach at Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) rival Walt Whitman High School (Bethesda, Maryland). 

During his tenure at Walt Whitman High School, Pierce guided the Vikings’ varsity football program to a 14-28 record including a 6-5 record during the 2024 campaign.  

Pierce made history at Walt Whitman High School in 2022 when he became the football program’s first African-American head coach. 

He was also fortunate to share the sideline and coach with his father, Sean Pierce Sr. 

“There's nothing more special than to go into the profession that you love with the person that raised you,” Pierce said about coaching alongside his father. “He was coaching since before I was born so he’s been doing it now for 35 years.” 

Pierce said his father has coached football throughout the DMV area including in Washington, DC and Montgomery County, Maryland and Prince George’s County, Maryland. 

“He’s coached youth league, he’s coached high school,” said Pierce. “He’s been around for a very long time. A lot of organizations, a lot of places, affected a lot of people. He’s coached some NFL guys, college guys so it’s been a blessing to learn under him.” 

Prior to his head coaching stint at Walt Whitman, Pierce served as an assistant coach at various public schools throughout Montgomery County, Maryland including his alma mater Northwood High School where he worked as the offensive coordinator from 2016-2017. 

Pierce, a 2009 Northwood High School graduate, has also worked as an assistant coach at Richard Montgomery High School and Gaithersburg High School. Pierce began his career coaching youth league football at the Olney Boys and Girls Club in Montgomery County, Maryland. 

“Recognized for his leadership, dedication to player growth and emphasis on accountability both on and off the field, Coach Pierce is well prepared to lead Springbrook High School Football into its next chapter,” Athletic Director Daniel Feher released in a statement. “We are excited about the energy, vision and commitment he brings and look forward to the positive impact he will have on our Blue Devil scholar-athletes, families and school community.” 

Springbrook High School’s football program was once led by Hall of Fame head coach Bob Milloy who guided the Blue Devils to six state championships during his tenure. Milloy is the winningest high school football coach in Maryland history. 

Pierce appears to be following in Milloy’s footsteps since they both coached at Whitman prior to Springbrook. 

“It’s a very big honor for me to be at a school like Springbrook,” said Pierce, “to kind of restore it back to its former glory and at least work towards that.” 

Published
Brandy Simms
BRANDY SIMMS

Brandy Simms is an award-winning sports journalist who has covered professional, college and high school sports in the DMV for more than 30 years including the NFL, NBA and WNBA. He has an extensive background in both print and broadcast media and has freelanced for SLAM, Dime Magazine and The Washington Post. A former Sports Editor for The Montgomery County Sentinel, Simms captured first place honors in the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association 2006 Editorial Contest for a sports column entitled “Remembering Len Bias.” The Oakland, California native began his postgraduate career at WMAL-AM Radio in Washington, D.C. where he produced the market’s top-rated sports talk show “Sports Call” with host Ken Beatrice. A former Sports Director for “Cable News 21,” Simms also produced sports at WJLA-TV and served as host of the award-winning “Metro Sports Connection” program on Montgomery Community Television. Simms is a frequent contributor to various radio and television sports talk shows in the Washington, D.C. market. In 2024, he made his national television debut on “The Rich Eisen Show” on the Roku Channel. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Maryland