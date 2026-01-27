Springbrook Hires a Homegrown Leader as Its Next Head Football Coach
Sean Pierce Jr. has been named the new head football coach at Springbrook High School in Silver Spring, Maryland.
Pierce, a Montgomery County, Maryland native, joins the Springbrook Blue Devils football program after a four-year stint as the head coach at Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) rival Walt Whitman High School (Bethesda, Maryland).
During his tenure at Walt Whitman High School, Pierce guided the Vikings’ varsity football program to a 14-28 record including a 6-5 record during the 2024 campaign.
Pierce made history at Walt Whitman High School in 2022 when he became the football program’s first African-American head coach.
He was also fortunate to share the sideline and coach with his father, Sean Pierce Sr.
“There's nothing more special than to go into the profession that you love with the person that raised you,” Pierce said about coaching alongside his father. “He was coaching since before I was born so he’s been doing it now for 35 years.”
Pierce said his father has coached football throughout the DMV area including in Washington, DC and Montgomery County, Maryland and Prince George’s County, Maryland.
“He’s coached youth league, he’s coached high school,” said Pierce. “He’s been around for a very long time. A lot of organizations, a lot of places, affected a lot of people. He’s coached some NFL guys, college guys so it’s been a blessing to learn under him.”
Prior to his head coaching stint at Walt Whitman, Pierce served as an assistant coach at various public schools throughout Montgomery County, Maryland including his alma mater Northwood High School where he worked as the offensive coordinator from 2016-2017.
Pierce, a 2009 Northwood High School graduate, has also worked as an assistant coach at Richard Montgomery High School and Gaithersburg High School. Pierce began his career coaching youth league football at the Olney Boys and Girls Club in Montgomery County, Maryland.
“Recognized for his leadership, dedication to player growth and emphasis on accountability both on and off the field, Coach Pierce is well prepared to lead Springbrook High School Football into its next chapter,” Athletic Director Daniel Feher released in a statement. “We are excited about the energy, vision and commitment he brings and look forward to the positive impact he will have on our Blue Devil scholar-athletes, families and school community.”
Springbrook High School’s football program was once led by Hall of Fame head coach Bob Milloy who guided the Blue Devils to six state championships during his tenure. Milloy is the winningest high school football coach in Maryland history.
Pierce appears to be following in Milloy’s footsteps since they both coached at Whitman prior to Springbrook.
“It’s a very big honor for me to be at a school like Springbrook,” said Pierce, “to kind of restore it back to its former glory and at least work towards that.”