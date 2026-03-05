St. Frances Strengthens Its Place in BCL Lore with Its Record 12th League Tournament Title

The verdict: Saint Frances Academy.

The Panthers claimed their place as the top boys basketball team in Maryland, with a 67-55 victory over Our Lady of Mount Carmel in the 55th Baltimore Catholic League tournament championship game at Loyola University of Maryland’s Reitz Arena.

Junior guard Carter Fisk had a game-high 19 points and added five assists for St. Frances (36-7 overall), and Terence Jones also finished with 19. Senior guard Anthony Smith, who scored 17 points, was named the tourney’s MVP.

In a rematch of last week’s Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference title match - won by Mount Carmel (30-11) in overtime - the Panthers started fast before withstanding a Cougar second half charge to win the battle of the top two teams in this week’s High School on SI Maryland Top 25.

Here are takeaways from Wednesday’s Baltimore Catholic League tournament final:

St. Frances Played with a Confident Swagger Wednesday

There was no shortage of motivation for No. 2 St. Frances with its regular starting five on the court, a record 12th Baltimore Catholic League tournament title and the state’s top ranking. The Panthers switched a 5-0 deficit into a double-margin advantage in the first quarter, dropping five 3-pointers.

The Panthers led by as many as 13 points in the opening half before Mount Carmel tied the game at 43 with 2 minutes, 44 seconds left in the third quarter. St. Frances answered with back-to-back 3-pointers from Jones and Jaliel Spears and a layup from Smith.

The Cougars were within 53-51 early in the third quarter, but another 3-pointer dagger from Jones started a 10-2 run. Fisk finished it with another 3-pointer and two free throws.

“They got us and we had another opportunity to get them and that’s what we did,” said Fisk. “We came out ready to go.”

Saint Frances’ Anthony Smith goes from MIA to MVP

Smith, who didn’t play in the MIAA A final last week after being ejected from the Panthers’ semifinal win over Mount Saint Joseph on Feb. 19, was the X-factor Wednesday.

Smith, a 5-foot-11 senior guard, hit 3-pointers in the opening quarter, staking Saint Frances to a 21-10 advantage. He defended Mount Carmel senior guard Tristen Wilson, who had 10 assists including a game-winning lob in overtime in the MIAA A final.

Wilson had two assists Wednesday. Smith was the Baltimore Catholic League’s Defensive Player of the Year during the regular season.

St. Frances' Anthony Smith holds his BCL Tournament MVP award after leading the Panthers past defending champion Mount Carmel in the 55th BCL Tournament championship game. | Derek Toney

Smith said he wanted to redeem himself.

“That really crushed me a lot, I really wanted to win that one,” said Smith, who will play for Morgan State University next season. “Luckily, we had another chance with the BCL, so I made sure I did what I was supposed to and got the championship.”

Smith, who had six rebounds and two assists with his 17 points, became the first player to win both Baltimore Catholic League defensive player of the year and tourney MVP honors in the same season since former Mount Saint Joseph star Phil Booth in the 2013-14 season. Booth helped Villanova to NCAA Division I national titles in 2016 and 2018.

Mount Carmel’s Bid at History Falls Short

A strong second half team, No. 1 Mount Carmel wasn’t shaken after falling behind double-digits in the first half Wednesday.

The Cougars rallied in the second half, tying the game in the third quarter. The two-time reigning MIAA A champs were down 56-53 with 2:52 left in regulation but didn’t score again until 34 seconds remaining.

Mount Carmel, which won its first Baltimore Catholic League tourney title a year ago at Reitz Arena, was trying to become the first team to win the MIAA A and Baltimore Catholic League tournament crowns in back-to-back seasons.

Cougars coach Tony Martin said St. Frances’ shooting - 14 of their 22 field goals were 3-pointers - was the difference.

“Obviously they shot the ball really well. Our kids played well also…we changed defenses. We missed some free throws in the first half and had some defensive lapses. I think we have a really resilient group.”

The Cougars are the first team since John Carroll School to nearly pull off the MIAA A/Baltimore Catholic League back-to-back title sweep. The Patriots, then-coached by Martin, won the MIAA A and Baltimore Catholic League crowns in 2011 and the MIAA A in 2012.

John Carroll lost to Mount Saint Joseph in the 2012 BCL final.

From “Nobody” to title No. 12 for St. Frances

As Saint Frances coach Nick Myles stood on the Reitz Arena court with the Brother D. John Smith Trophy, William Wells came over to congratulate Myles.

Wells is the “Godfather” of St. Frances basketball, taking the small East Baltimore school from a Catholic Youth Organization program into a Baltimore high school powerhouse with six Baltimore Catholic League tourney crowns before retiring in 2008.

Myles, a former Wells assistant, won his fifth Wednesday. He captured titles in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2024.

The 2026 title may be the most gratifying for Myles, who had one returning starter back in Jones along with Fisk and Mason Glover from last year’s roster.

Myles said the Panthers’ home win against nationally-ranked Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) following a loss to Mount Carmel in late November set the stage.

“From the beginning, nobody thought much of us,” said Myles, who won his 400th game this season (428-133 in 15 seasons). “For us to play the way we did, and the kids love each other…it kind of rejuvenates your coaching, having a team that’s fun and play the right way.”

Best of the BCL 2026

With Smith leading the way, here’s the 2026 Baltimore Catholic League All-Tournament team:

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER - ANTHONY SMITH, SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Smith’s return was a big reason Saint Frances won its 12th Baltimore Catholic League tournament championship. The Morgan State University-bound guard averaged 15 points and 4.6 rebounds and 2 steals over three games.

His three 3-pointers in the opening quarter of Wednesday’s title game helped set the tone as the Panthers built a 11-point advantage. In Monday’s semifinals, Smith was part of a barrage of four 3-pointers that brought St. Frances back from a nine-point second half deficit.

The league’s Defensive Player of the Year who didn’t play in the MIAA A title game on Feb. 24 after being ejected in the semifinals, helped limit Mount Carmel guard Tristen Wilson to two assists Wednesday after Wilson had 10 in the MIAA A final. He also totaled five assists and three blocked shots.

BCL All-Tournament Team

Nash Avery, Archbishop Spalding

Avery was a big reason Archbishop Spalding had a strong final two months of the season. The 6-foot-7 junior forward who transferred from North County, totaled 38 points and 12 rebounds, including 19 and 7 in the Cavaliers’ overtime semifinal loss to Saint Frances. Avery along with 6-8 sophomore Braxton Bogard should give Spalding one of the top frontlines in the Mid-Atlantic region next season.

Carter Fisk, Saint Frances Academy

Fisk capped his breakout 2025-26 campaign with clutch efforts in the final two games. The 6-foot-3 guard had a game-high 19 points and nine rebounds in the title game after a game-high seven assists (10 points) in the Panthers’ overtime win over Archbishop Spalding. Fisk, the league’s Most Improved Player, totaled 33 points, 14 rebounds, 16 assists and seven steals in the tournament.

Terence Jones, Saint Frances Academy

Jones found his groove the last two games for the Panthers. The 6-2 junior guard 19 points and four assists in the title match, including momentum-shifting 3-pointers after Mount Carmel tied the game in third quarter and pulled to within two in the fourth. Jones, who was a first-team All-BCL selection during the regular season, posted 37 points (34 in semifinal and final), 13 rebounds, 14 assists and six steals in three tournament matches.

Junior Mancho, Our Lady of Mount Carmel

Mancho is developing into a two-way force in the post. The 6-foot-8 junior had a team-high 11 points in the championship game and pulled down 19 rebounds in the tournament. Mancho, who scored the winning basket in the MIAA A title game, shot 12-of-19 from the field in the BCL tournament

BJ Ranson, Mount Saint Joseph

The 6-2 senior sharpshooter never got into rhythm from the perimeter, but was solid in other aspects for the Gaels. He totaled 36 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals as Mount Saint Joseph reached the semifinals for the 26th time in the last 27 tournaments. The BCL’s regular season Player of the Year, Ranson will play for Saint Joseph’s University next season.

Tristen Wilson, Our Lady of Mount Carmel

Wilson was the glue for the Cougars, who nearly pulled off a second straight BCL tourney championship. The 6-3 senior guard had a team-high 11 points in the title game with three rebounds and three steals. Wilson, a first-team All-BCL pick who totaled 30 points and eight steals in the tournament, will play for Holy Cross next season.