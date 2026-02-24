Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 23, 2026
There’s a new No. 1 in the High School on SI Maryland boys basketball Top 25 poll.
St. Frances Academy has the mantle after advancing to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference championship match. The Panthers will play defending champ and No. 3 Our Lady of Mount Carmel at the University of Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC) Tuesday evening,
DeMatha Catholic, which lost twice last week, including a quarterfinal exit from the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) tourney, fell from No. 1 to 2. Mount Saint Joseph and newly-crowned Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC) champ Georgetown Prep complete the Top 5.
Baltimore City College (No. 19), Great Mills (20th) and Oakdale (No. 25) enter the poll. The state public tournament is slated to start with region play Friday.
The state private school tournament starts Thursday with opening round action. There will be two divisions.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland boys basketball Top 25:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 33-6
The Panthers defeated then-No. 5 Mount Saint Joseph, 83-62, in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference semifinals after a 72-57 quarterfinal victory over Saint Vincent Pallotti.
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 21-9
The Stags lost to Archbishop Carroll (D.C.), 68-63, in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference quarterfinals after a 74-71 loss to then-No. 15 Bishop McNamara in the regular season finale.
3. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 27-10
The Cougars defeated then-No. 12 Glenelg Country School, 63-49, in the MIAA A semifinals, and Boys’ Latin School, 64-47, in the quarterfinals.
4. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 30-7
The Gaels lost to then-No. 2 Saint Frances Academy in the MIAA A semifinals after defeating then-No. 11 Archbishop Spalding, 66-56, in the quarterfinals.
5. GEORGETOWN PREP
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 17-8
The Little Hoyas won the Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC), defeating Episcopal (Va.), 55-48, in the final after a 80-75 double overtime win over Landon School in the semifinals.
6. SPRINGDALE PREP
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 25-5
The Lions did not play last week.
7. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 19-5
The Warriors lost to Athletes in Action, 78-73.
8. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 20-0
The Jaguars defeated Bowie (78-77), Parkdale (77-35) and Suitland (94-63).
9. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 16-9
The Dragons lost to then-No. 4 Our Lady of Mount Carmel in the MIAA A semifinals after defeating then-No. 8 John Carroll School, 63-57, in the quarterfinals.
10. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 22-9
The Patriots lost to then-No. 12 Glenelg Country School in the MIAA A quarterfinals.
11. BULLIS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 19-9
The Bulldogs lost to Episcopal (Va.), in the IAC semifinals after a 60-51 quarterfinal win over Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes (Va.).
12. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 12-9
The Mustangs lost to Virginia No. 1 and national No. 3 Saint Paul VI Catholic in the WCAC quarterfinals after defeating then-No. 14 Our Lady of Good Counsel, 68-59, in the opening round then-Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic, 74-71, in the regular season finale.
13. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 19-13
The Cavaliers lost to then-No. 5 Mount Saint Joseph in the MIAA A quarterfinals.
14. MEADE
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 22-1
The Mustangs went 3-0 last week, capped with a 63-48 win over then-No. 19 Severna Park in the Anne Arundel County championship game.
15. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 15-13
The Falcons lost to then-No. 15 Bishop McNamara in the opening round of the WCAC playoffs after an 82-72 loss to Bishop Ireton (Va.).
16. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 18-3
The Bengals went 3-0 last week, highlighted by a 62-55 win over then-No. 16 Colonel Zadok Magruder.
17. COLONEL ZADOK MAGRUDER
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 19-2
The Colonels defeated Poolesville, 41-40, after a loss to then-No. 17 James Hubert Blake.
18. TAKOMA ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 25-7
The Tigers defeated King’s Christian Academy, 81-44, and No. 24 Southern Maryland Christian Academy, 64-60.
19. BALTIMORE CITY COLLEGE
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 19-3
The Knights defeated Edmondson-Westside, 72-46, and Lake Clifton, 53-43.
20. GREAT MILLS
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 20-2
The Hornets ran their winning streak to nine, defeating Lackey, 70-67, and Chopticon, 77-67.
21. PRINCE GEORGE’S CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 16-14
The Flyers did not play last week.
22. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 15-10
The Crusaders did not play last week.
23. SOUTHERN MARYLAND CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 19-10
The Mustangs lost to then-No. 20 Takoma Academy after victories over then-No. 21 Clinton Grace Christian School (64-34) and The Calverton School (81-61).
24. CLINTON GRACE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 25-18
The Eagles lost then-No. 24 Southern Maryland Christian Academy after a 57-52 loss to Highland School (Va.) in the Metro Private School Conference championship game.
25. OAKDALE
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 19-3
The Bears defeated Middletown (74-68), Glenelg (65-40) and Manchester Valley (72-47).