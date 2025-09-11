St. Mary’s Defenseman Noah Ridgeway Commits to Stevenson, Will Reunite with Teammate Rocco Pellito

High School

For many high school athletes, the dream is simple—keep playing with your best friend at the next level. For St. Mary’s lacrosse defenseman Noah Ridgeway, that dream just became reality. The 2026 standout announced his commitment to Stevenson University, where he’ll reunite with teammate Rocco Pellito and join a winning program led by veteran coach Paul Cantabene.

Why Stevenson Was the Choice

Ridgeway said that, beyond the chance to continue as Pellito’s teammate, he picked Stevenson because of the program’s winning lacrosse culture and the leadership of its experienced coaching staff. The school’s proximity to home, strong academics, and quality athletic facilities also factored into his decision. “It felt like the right fit all the way around,” Ridgeway said.

Coach Cantabene has led Stevenson to many fine seasons and postseason appearances, with the highlight coming with the 2013 national title.

Carrying St. Mary’s Tradition Forward

For Ridgeway, the commitment also represents another step for St. Mary’s players making an impact at the college level. Under new head coach Will Dalton, the Saints are continuing to build a strong culture, and Ridgeway is among several current players set to extend that success into college. His next chapter at Stevenson is both a personal milestone and a testament to the strength of St. Mary’s lacrosse tradition.

Looking Forward

Many congratulations to Noah Ridgeway on his commitment to Stevenson. His journey reflects both the tradition of excellence at St. Mary’s and the bright future that awaits him with the Mustangs.

Al Franyo
