St. Mary’s Midfielder Rocco Pellito Commits to Stevenson Lacrosse
St. Mary’s (Annapolis) midfielder Rocco Pellito has committed to play college lacrosse at Stevenson University. The 2026 prospect announced his decision a little over a month ago after visiting the Owings Mills campus and meeting with Mustangs head coach Paul Cantabene.
A Program with Proven Success
Cantabene, who recently completed his 20th season at Stevenson, has built the Mustangs into a Division III powerhouse. His résumé includes 14 NCAA Tournament appearances, nine conference titles, and the 2013 national championship. In 2025, Stevenson made yet another NCAA run, reinforcing its status as a perennial contender in the MAC Commonwealth.
Why Stevenson?
For Pellito, the decision was shaped by the program’s culture and facilities. He noted that Cantabene created a welcoming, family-like atmosphere during his visit. Stevenson’s continued investment in campus facilities also impressed him, particularly the Brown School of Business and Leadership, which houses a mock courtroom, boardroom, and finance lab—resources aligned with his academic goals.
Building on a Legacy
As Pellito prepares for his college future, he continues to play an important role at St. Mary’s under head coach Will Dalton. His commitment not only highlights his individual journey but also adds to the tradition of Saints players advancing to strong collegiate programs.
Congratulations Ahead
Many congratulations to Rocco Pellito on his commitment to Stevenson. His opportunity to learn under Coach Cantabene while pursuing his academic interests positions him well for success both on and off the field.