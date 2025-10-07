St. Paul’s 2026 Attackman Kyler Guidry Commits to Randolph-Macon College
As mentioned in a recent commitment announcement highlighting a 2026 lacrosse player from the Maryland/DC region, Randolph-Macon College has earned its place as one of the top “sentimental favorite” programs in college lacrosse.
Randolph-Macon is making waves in the ODAC
Under longtime head coach J.B. Sheridan, the Yellow Jackets have become a model of consistency in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), regularly posting winning seasons and knocking on the door of both their first conference tournament title and NCAA postseason appearance during Sheridan’s tenure.
With each recruiting cycle, that door seems to open a little wider — and much of that progress has come from the program’s continued success in attracting top talent from the Maryland and DC area. The latest example is St. Paul’s School (Brooklandville, Md.) 2026 attackman Kyler Guidry.
Guidry Chooses the Yellow Jackets
Guidry is the newest in a string of 2026 prospects from the region to commit to Randolph-Macon, further strengthening Sheridan’s pipeline into the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) one of the nation’s most competitive high school lacrosse regions.
He said his decision came down to academics, location, and relationships.
“I wanted to attend a college that wasn’t too far from home, that offered a great education, and allowed me to continue playing lacrosse,” Guidry said.
Education was a major point of emphasis in Guidry's search and Randolph-Macon’s strong Business degree program stood out immediately. And on the lacrosse side, Guidry said he quickly built a meaningful connection with Coach Sheridan, his staff, and several current Yellow Jackets players.
“The team culture and the coaches’ energy made it feel like the right fit for me,” he said.
Building a Legacy in Ashland
For Sheridan, Guidry represents another talented piece in an already growing puzzle. The Yellow Jackets have qualified for the ODAC Tournament each of the past eight years and are coming off a conference championship game appearance in 2024. With continued momentum and a wave of MD/DC recruits, Randolph-Macon is shaping into one of Division III’s most compelling up-and-coming college lacrosse programs.
Guidry's Future Is Bright with the Yellow Jackets
Many congratulations and best of luck to Kyler Guidry, who joins a growing list of players from Maryland high schools choosing to help write the next chapter of Randolph-Macon lacrosse history. Both his current program at St. Paul’s and his future home in Ashland, Virginia, appear to have bright — and perhaps defining — seasons ahead.