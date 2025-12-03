High School

St. Paul’s Midfielder Finn Ivory Commits to Wooster Lacrosse

The St. Paul’s junior becomes the latest MIAA athlete to commit to a rising Wooster program led by head coach Eric Seideman, who has produced three straight winning seasons

Al Franyo

St. Paul's lacrosse star Finn Ivory has committed to The College of Wooster in Ohio.
The next wave of MIAA lacrosse commitments features several St. Paul’s Crusaders, and leading off the announcements is 2026 midfielder Finn Ivory, who has officially committed to continue his academic and athletic career at The College of Wooster in Ohio.

Ivory continues a string of MIAA commits to the Fighting Scots

Ivory becomes the latest MIAA athlete to join a Fighting Scots program that has quietly built significant momentum under head coach Eric Seideman. Now entering his fourth season at Wooster, Seideman has transformed the program into a consistent winner. The Scots have posted three straight winning campaigns, including back-to-back double-digit win seasons and program records for both total victories (13) and consecutive wins (11) during their standout 2023 run.

Seidemann has built winners at several stops

Before arriving at Wooster, Seideman guided Mount St. Mary College (N.Y.) for more than a decade, elevating the Knights from a young program into a perennial double-digit-win contender. That track record — player development, sustained improvement, and culture-building — is exactly what attracted Ivory.

Wooster's combination of academics, athletics and community "felt like the perfect fit"

“From the beginning, Coach Seideman and his staff showed genuine care for their players and the future of the program,” Ivory said. “Wooster offers the right combination of academics, athletics, and community. It felt like the perfect fit.”

The Scots are now shaped by Seidman's recruiting

Ivory joins a roster that is increasingly shaped by Seideman’s own recruits, including former Boys’ Latin midfielder Sam Briggs, now a freshman contributor for the Scots. With Wooster trending upward and the foundation strengthening each season, Ivory arrives at a moment when the program appears poised to take another step forward in the North Coast Athletic Conference.

As Ivory enters his senior year at St. Paul’s, he becomes the latest Crusader to extend the MIAA-to-NCAC pipeline — and potentially the next impact midfielder to help Wooster push for even greater success.

Congratulations to Finn Ivory on his commitment, and best of luck in his final season at St. Paul’s and throughout his college career.

Published
Al Franyo
AL FRANYO

Al Franyo has been a die-hard fan and follower of lacrosse, especially at the high school and college levels, since the late-80s. He absolutely loves watching games, as well as talking and writing about the sport. On Facebook, he founded the College Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has well over 15,000 members, and helped found and runs the MIAA Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has nearly 5,000 members. The MIAA A Conference is one of the strongest, most competitive and exciting high school conferences in America. Three of his favorite topics include recruiting news about players making college commitments, programs taking the next steps under their respective head coaches, and programs that are so-called "sleepers" when it comes to being very good to great. Even with lacrosse growing at such a rapid pace, Franyo loves how it is still such a small, tight, and fun world. And, in many ways, it is its own culture. He began writing about his favorite sport for High School On SI in 2024. Twitter: @alfranyo

