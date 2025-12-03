St. Paul’s Midfielder Finn Ivory Commits to Wooster Lacrosse
The next wave of MIAA lacrosse commitments features several St. Paul’s Crusaders, and leading off the announcements is 2026 midfielder Finn Ivory, who has officially committed to continue his academic and athletic career at The College of Wooster in Ohio.
Ivory continues a string of MIAA commits to the Fighting Scots
Ivory becomes the latest MIAA athlete to join a Fighting Scots program that has quietly built significant momentum under head coach Eric Seideman. Now entering his fourth season at Wooster, Seideman has transformed the program into a consistent winner. The Scots have posted three straight winning campaigns, including back-to-back double-digit win seasons and program records for both total victories (13) and consecutive wins (11) during their standout 2023 run.
Seidemann has built winners at several stops
Before arriving at Wooster, Seideman guided Mount St. Mary College (N.Y.) for more than a decade, elevating the Knights from a young program into a perennial double-digit-win contender. That track record — player development, sustained improvement, and culture-building — is exactly what attracted Ivory.
Wooster's combination of academics, athletics and community "felt like the perfect fit"
“From the beginning, Coach Seideman and his staff showed genuine care for their players and the future of the program,” Ivory said. “Wooster offers the right combination of academics, athletics, and community. It felt like the perfect fit.”
The Scots are now shaped by Seidman's recruiting
Ivory joins a roster that is increasingly shaped by Seideman’s own recruits, including former Boys’ Latin midfielder Sam Briggs, now a freshman contributor for the Scots. With Wooster trending upward and the foundation strengthening each season, Ivory arrives at a moment when the program appears poised to take another step forward in the North Coast Athletic Conference.
As Ivory enters his senior year at St. Paul’s, he becomes the latest Crusader to extend the MIAA-to-NCAC pipeline — and potentially the next impact midfielder to help Wooster push for even greater success.
Congratulations to Finn Ivory on his commitment, and best of luck in his final season at St. Paul’s and throughout his college career.