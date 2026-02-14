St. Paul’s 2027 Standout Cole Atkinson Commits to Mount St. Mary’s, Extends Family Legacy
Mount St. Mary’s lacrosse has built a strong recruiting presence in the MIAA, and its latest addition keeps both a regional pipeline and a family legacy alive.
A Family Tradition Continues
St. Paul’s School for Boys (Md.) 2027 attackman Cole Atkinson has committed to play Division I lacrosse for head coach Chris Ryan’s Mountaineers, joining his older brother, Brody Atkinson, in Emmitsburg.
Brody, now a junior, has been one of the program’s most productive offensive players, leading the team in goals and total points in each of his first two seasons while earning multiple All-MAAC weekly honors. Cole’s decision ensures the Atkinson name will remain a central part of the Mount’s offense for years to come.
The MIAA-to-The Mount Pipeline
Mount St. Mary’s continues to mine the MIAA for talent. Seven players from the conference are currently on the roster, including Brody, and St. Paul’s midfielder Bronson Burger is set to arrive on campus this fall.
Ryan, in his third season leading the program, has made the Maryland and Washington, D.C., region a priority on the recruiting trail. As more of his recruits enter the lineup, the Mountaineers have shown steady on-field improvement, with expectations growing that the program could become a serious MAAC contender in the near future.
Why “The Mount” Felt Like Home
For Cole, the decision went beyond lacrosse.
Continuing the family connection was a major factor. His brother helped establish a strong foundation within the program, and Cole now has the opportunity to build on that reputation while forging his own path.
The Mount’s coaching staff also made a lasting impression. From the start of the recruiting process, Ryan and his assistants emphasized a culture of development, accountability and long-term growth — both on and off the field.
Cole also sees an opportunity to compete for playing time early in his college career, a rare chance for a freshman at the Division I level.
More Than Just Lacrosse
Mount St. Mary’s offered the complete package.
The university’s alumni network, academic environment and proximity to home were all key considerations. Staying close allows Cole’s family to attend games while providing the connections and support system to help him reach his goals after lacrosse.
Bright Futures in Baltimore and Emmitsburg
Cole’s commitment is the latest example of the deep ties between the MIAA and Mount St. Mary’s, and it reinforces the upward trajectory of both programs.
With St. Paul’s continuing to produce high-level talent and the Mountaineers building momentum under Ryan, the Atkinson brothers’ shared path reflects two programs hungry to take their next major step.
For Cole, the opportunity represents more than a college commitment — it’s a chance to compete at the highest level of the sport he has loved his entire life, in a place that already feels like home.