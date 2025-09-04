St. Paul’s Defenseman Harrison Bach Commits to Washington College Lacrosse
For much of this summer, recruiting news involving MIAA lacrosse players has centered around Tampa — a relatively new program building a strong pipeline. But in this case, the story shifts back to Maryland, where one of the most tradition-rich destinations for MIAA standouts continues its legacy: Washington College.
Bach Chooses the Shoremen
St. Paul’s 2026 defenseman Harrison Bach has committed to Washington College, where he will play under fifth-year head coach John Nostrant. The Shoremen boast one of the longest-running histories of recruiting MIAA athletes, and Bach adds to that proud tradition.
A Family Connection
Bach’s decision was shaped in part by family history. His father attended Washington College and also played lacrosse for the Shoremen. Carrying on that legacy made Chestertown an appealing choice, but Harrison also pointed to the program’s trajectory and culture as major factors.
What Drew Him to WAC
The St. Paul’s standout praised the camaraderie within the team and the leadership of the coaching staff. He also highlighted the passion of alumni and the support of the Chestertown community, noting that both reflect the deep roots of Washington College lacrosse.
Life in Chestertown
Beyond lacrosse, Bach was drawn to the campus and its setting along Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The town’s charm, along with access to outdoor activities like hunting and fishing, made Washington College a natural fit.
Looking Ahead
As Bach prepares for the next stage of his career, he won’t be the only familiar face in the Centennial Conference. Washington College regularly competes against other programs rich with MIAA talent, ensuring that Bach’s high school connections will carry into his college playing days.