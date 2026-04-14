The Baltimore Ravens' Investment In Girls Flag Football Grows to More Than $1 Million

High school flag football in Maryland is growing again and so is the investment in the sport by the NFL's Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore and St. Mary's Counties Add 27 More Schools Playing the Sport in Maryland

For the fall of 2026, Baltimore and St. Mary's Counties is adding girls flag football to their sports offerings. Baltimore County brings 24 new teams into the mix, while St. Mary's adds three more. This brings the total number of schools playing the sport to 132.

Flag Football Continues Tremendous Growth Throughout the State

Frederick County was the first district to embrace the sport, with 10 teams in 2023. The program expanded to 53 schools in 2024, as Baltimore City, along with Montgomery and Washington County schools joined, increasing the total teams to 77. Last year, Calvert, Charles and Howard Counties joined the Ravens' program. In addition, 26 schools in Prince George's County received similar funding from the Washington Commanders.

More Than $1 Million in Funding and Growing

As it has done with all other districts playing the sport in Maryland, the Ravens' franchise is providing grant funding for uniforms, as flag football continues its push to become an officially state-sanctioned sport in the state of Maryland.

Every school in the program, including the new ones in Baltimore and St. Mary's Counties, each team participating in the program will receive $10,000 in funding to help suport the development and sustainability of its program.

“As we enter the fourth year of girls high school flag football in Maryland, we’re proud to partner with Baltimore County, home of our Under Armour Performance Center,” Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated. “We’re also excited that the addition of St. Mary’s secures full commitment from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference. As we move closer to statewide sanctioning, we believe the sport is well-positioned for continued growth in 2026 and beyond. We remain just as committed in Year Four as we were at the outset and will continue to provide grant funding and uniforms alongside Under Armour to schools across the state. We strongly believe that female athletes should have the opportunity to play football throughout Maryland, and we are working diligently to make that vision a reality.”

School Leaders Believe Girls Flag Football Creates Empowerment

“Girls’ flag football is more than a new sport – it’s a movement that expands opportunity and redefines what’s possible," said Michael Sye, Director of Athletics for Baltimore County Schools. "Every time our female student athletes step onto the field, they show strength, courage and the unstoppable power of believing in themselves. This program builds confidence, leadership, and resilience, creating athletes who will inspire future generations and change the game far beyond the sidelines.”

Sye's counterpart in St. Mary's County, Supervisor of Athletics Ryan Hanley, expressed similar sentiments.

“Adding girls flag football in St. Mary’s County is a game-changer for our student-athletes," said Hanley. "With the support of the Baltimore Ravens, we’re not just expanding opportunities – we’re creating a true varsity pathway for girls to compete, lead and represent their schools at the highest level.”