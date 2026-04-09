St. Mary's County in Maryland to Add Girls Flag Football to Its Offerings

It was announced this week that St. Mary's County will be offering high school girls flag football this fall, according to Riley Dauber of SoMdNews.com. The announcement was made at a St. Mary's school board meeting on Wednesday.

St. Mary's County Adds to the Nation's Fastest Growing Sport

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"Flag football is the fastest-growing sport in the country," said chief academic officer Katie Kortokrax. "The Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour are supporting the initiative to give girls more opportunities."

County Teams will Join the SMAC

Girls flag football will be included in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference with all 14 public schools in the region competing in the fall.

"I'm excited for the students who will be participating in this," said vice chairman Cathy Allen. "Anytime we can get kids outdoors, away from screens, and focused on doing things that will improve their health, as well as learning to work as part of a team and what that takes [are] all valuable lessons."

St. Mary's County features three high schools that will participate in girls flag football, including Chopticon, Leonardtown and Great Mills. The other 11 schools in the SMAC already have experience in the sport.

Nine Maryland Counties Now Offer Flag Football

The addition of St. Mary's County brings the total of Maryland high school counties participating in girls flag football up to nine. Baltimore City, Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George's, and Washington Counties already have experience, while Howard County will also join in the fall.

The addition of Chopticon, Leonardtown and Great Mills also brings the total Maryland high schools participating in the sport to 98.

Howard County's addition back in December led to the biggest news of all. The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) officially made high school girls flag football a state-sanctioned sport with its own official state championships.

The sport's orgins in Maryland high schools dates back only to 2023 when it was offered in Frederick County. It expanded to a handful of additional counties in 2024 and exploded to more than 90 schools in 2025.

The Baltimore Ravens were instrumental in helping the sport take root with funding for uniforms and hosting competitions prior to the sport gaining sanctioned status with the MPSSAA. The Washington Commanders have also contributed to the cause helping Montgomery and Prince Georges Counties get their programs off the ground.

Clarksburg of Montgomery won the intial state championship in 2024 and repeated as Class 4A/3A state champions in 2025, as the state expanded to two classifications, adding 2A/1A as well. Linganore of Frederick County captured the first 2A/1A state title.