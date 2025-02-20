High School

The WCAC Reveals It's Boys and Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets

Paul VI Catholic is the No. 1 seed for the boys tournament, while Bishop McNamara earns the top slot on the girls side

Jordan Smith leads top-seeded Paul VI Catholic into the 2024-25 WCAC Boys Basketball Tournament which gets underway on Feb. 20th.
The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) announced their playoff brackets for both boys and girls basketball, with four play-in games taking place on Thursday.

Both events continue quarterfinal action on Saturday. The first two rounds of each tournament will be played on the home court of the higher seed. Each tournament moves to American University on Feb. 23 for semifinal action and the championship games on Feb. 24.

Paul VI Catholic (Virginia) is the top-seed in the boys' bracket and Bishop McNamara (Maryland) is the top-seeded girls team. Here are the matchups.

WCAC Boys Basketball Playoffs:

Play-In Games, February 20th  

No. 9 Good Counsel at No. 8 Bishop Ireton, 6:15 pm

No. 10 St. Mary’s Ryken at No. 7 Archbishop Carroll, 6:00 pm

Quarterfinals, February 22nd

TBD at No. 1 Paul VI, 3:00 pm

No. 5 St. John’s College at No. 4 Bishop O’Connell, 2:00 pm

TBD at No. 2 Gonzaga College, 6:00 pm

No. 6 Bishop McNamara at No. 3 DeMatha Catholic, 1:00 pm

Semifinals, February 23rd at American University

TBD vs. TBD, 4:30 pm

TBD vs. TBD, 6:15 pm

Championship, February 24th at American University

TBD vs. TBD, 8:00 pm

WCAC Girls Basketball Playoffs

Play-In Games, February 20th

No. 9 Holy Cross at No. 8 St. Mary’s Ryken, 5:00 pm

No. 10 at Archbishop Carroll at No. 7 Good Counsel, 4:15 pm

Quarterfinals, February 22nd

TBD at No. 1 Bishop McNamara, 1:00 pm

No. 5 Elizabeth Seton at No. 4 Paul VI, 1:00 pm

TBD at No. 2 St. John’s College, 2:00 pm

No. 6 Bishop O’Connell at No. 3 Bishop Ireton, 2:00 pm

Semifinals, February 23rd at American University

TBD vs. TBD, 1:00 pm

TBD vs. TBD, 2:45 pm

Championship, February 24th at American University

TBD vs. TBD, 6:00 pm

