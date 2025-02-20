The WCAC Reveals It's Boys and Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets
The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) announced their playoff brackets for both boys and girls basketball, with four play-in games taking place on Thursday.
Both events continue quarterfinal action on Saturday. The first two rounds of each tournament will be played on the home court of the higher seed. Each tournament moves to American University on Feb. 23 for semifinal action and the championship games on Feb. 24.
Paul VI Catholic (Virginia) is the top-seed in the boys' bracket and Bishop McNamara (Maryland) is the top-seeded girls team. Here are the matchups.
WCAC Boys Basketball Playoffs:
Play-In Games, February 20th
No. 9 Good Counsel at No. 8 Bishop Ireton, 6:15 pm
No. 10 St. Mary’s Ryken at No. 7 Archbishop Carroll, 6:00 pm
Quarterfinals, February 22nd
TBD at No. 1 Paul VI, 3:00 pm
No. 5 St. John’s College at No. 4 Bishop O’Connell, 2:00 pm
TBD at No. 2 Gonzaga College, 6:00 pm
No. 6 Bishop McNamara at No. 3 DeMatha Catholic, 1:00 pm
Semifinals, February 23rd at American University
TBD vs. TBD, 4:30 pm
TBD vs. TBD, 6:15 pm
Championship, February 24th at American University
TBD vs. TBD, 8:00 pm
WCAC Girls Basketball Playoffs
Play-In Games, February 20th
No. 9 Holy Cross at No. 8 St. Mary’s Ryken, 5:00 pm
No. 10 at Archbishop Carroll at No. 7 Good Counsel, 4:15 pm
Quarterfinals, February 22nd
TBD at No. 1 Bishop McNamara, 1:00 pm
No. 5 Elizabeth Seton at No. 4 Paul VI, 1:00 pm
TBD at No. 2 St. John’s College, 2:00 pm
No. 6 Bishop O’Connell at No. 3 Bishop Ireton, 2:00 pm
Semifinals, February 23rd at American University
TBD vs. TBD, 1:00 pm
TBD vs. TBD, 2:45 pm
Championship, February 24th at American University
TBD vs. TBD, 6:00 pm