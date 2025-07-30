Tim Strachan, Beloved DeMatha QB and Maryland Broadcaster, Dies at 49
Tim Strachan, a former DeMatha Catholic High School quarterback who went on to become a legendary sports broadcaster at the University of Maryland, has lost his battle with cancer. He was 49.
A Life of Impact Ends Too Soon
Strachan, who had a year-long battle with cancer, died on July 8. His funeral was held at DeMatha in Hyattsville, Maryland on July 21 and he was buried the next day at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, Maryland.
Word of Strachan’s passing was first shared on social media.
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tim Strachan ‘94, after battling cancer for over a year now,” was shared on DeMatha Catholic High School’s social media platforms. “Tim was a great Stag.”
From Tragedy to Triumph: Strachan’s Journey After Injury
Strachan, a Kensington, Maryland native, was injured at age 17 during a swimming accident before his senior year of high school that left him paralyzed and wheelchair bound.
Broadcasting Greatness: A Voice of Maryland Football
Johnny Holliday, the longtime play-by-play voice of the University of Maryland football program, worked alongside Strachan calling games for more than two decades.
“You might remember Tim was my sidekick on Maryland football broadcast for 22 incredible years,” Holliday posted on Facebook. “He taught me so much, especially how to stay positive and focused. There are so many things I could zero in on when talking about Tim, His football days at DeMatha, Head football coach Mark Duffner giving Tim a scholarship to Maryland where he helped coach the quarterbacks, his inspirational speech’s, the way he lived his life, how he loved his Wife, children and family, how everyone I know loved, admired and respected him, he did more in his 49 years than I have done in my life time. I loved him like a brother. Rest in peace Tim”
An Unshakeable Spirit Remembered by Legends
Former University of Maryland head coach Ralph Friedgen also shared thoughts of Strachan on social media.
“I never met a guy who was as courageous and as tough and as smart and as positive as Tim Strachan,” said Friedgen. “He never let this tragedy affect his life. He lived an unbelievable life.”
In addition to his broadcasting duties, Strachan was also a motivational speaker and an attorney with the Federal Communications Commission.
Strachan’s story was almost like a Hollywood script; he was beloved by so many people from all walks of life including legendary actress Jamie Lee Curtis.
“She and Timmy became really, really close,” said DeMatha head football coach Bill McGregor, who coached Strachan on the gridiron.
A Star Athlete Before the Accident
It was a little-known fact that Strachan played high school basketball at DeMatha for legendary head coach Morgan Wootten. If nothing else in life, he wanted to please his father Rich Strachan, Bill McGregor and Morgan Wootten.
“He checked off all three boxes,” said Tom Ponton, DeMatha’s Director of Advancement.
McGregor, who visited Strachan in the hospital during his final days, said the former DeMatha Stag was among the top-rated high school quarterbacks in the nation. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound dynamo was ranked behind future NFL stars Peyton Manning and Donovan McNabb.
McGregor said Strachan “could throw the ball anywhere on the field.”
Strachan, who played youth football at Bethesda, Maryland-based Maplewood, guided DeMatha to a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship during his junior campaign in 1992 and was named a pre-season All-American prior to his senior campaign.
College Coaches and Lasting Honors
However, Strachan’s accident and subsequent paralysis ended his football career but Penn State head coach Joe Paterno still offered him a full scholarship to attend the University as did Maryland head coach Mark Duffner.
“Mark was incredibly generous and kind to offer that to Timmy,” said McGregor.
“Never once,” added McGregor, “did I hear Timmy say ‘Whoa is me.’”
Strachan’s DeMatha jersey No. 13 was retired in November 1993 and remains in the school’s convocation center as a constant reminder of his strength, courage and determination. In 1994, Maplewood established the Tim Strachan High School Player of the Year Award in his honor.
Former DeMatha basketball star and Emmy Award-winning sports broadcaster James Brown also visited Strachan in the hospital before he died according to McGregor who said Brown then called up legendary former NFL head coach Tony Dungy and they both prayed with Strachan over the phone.
A DMV Legend Whose Light Endures
Strachan had a legion of friends and supporters that included Under Armour founder and executive chairman Kevin Plank among others.
Social media was buzzing with tributes to Strachan from all around the DMV. He was widely regarded as a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference legend.
“We mourn the loss of a WCAC legend,” Good Counsel Athletic Director Steve Howes shared on X. “Tim was a remarkable person whose courage, perseverance & positivity shown brightly to all he met. Our GC community stands during this difficult time with our friends at DeMatha, the Strachan family & all who knew him.”