St. John’s Strengthens Football Powerhouse With Key WCAC Coaching Hire
St. John’s College High School in Washington, DC boasts one of the city’s and the nation's top athletic programs.
Andy Stefanelli Joins St. John’s Staff
On Monday, December 29th, the St. John’s College High School football program announced the hiring of Andy Stefanelli, the former head coach at rival Our Lady of Good Counsel who led the Falcons to a pair of WCAC titles in nine years.
“St. John’s College High School football proudly welcomes Andy Stefanelli as our new associate head coach,” the program said in an Instagram post. “Coach Stefanelli brings a wealth of experience, having spent the past nine seasons as head football coach at Our Lady of Good Counsel (OLGC).”
Championship Pedigree in the WCAC
During his tenure at the Olney, Maryland private school, Stefanelli guided his alma mater to a pair of Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) championships in 2019 and 2023 and was named WCAC Coach of the Year following the 2023 campaign.
Deep Roots at Good Counsel
Prior to becoming head coach at Good Counsel, Stefanelli served as the Falcons assistant varsity coach for a decade and compiled a 71-2 record as the freshman head coach.
A Proven Recruiter and Program Builder
Stefanelli also served as the program’s recruiting coordinator before succeeding legendary Maryland High School Hall of Fame Coach Bob Milloy in 2017.
“We are excited to have Coach Stefanelli join the St. John’s football family and look forward to the positive impact he will have on our student-athletes and program,” the post added.
St. John’s Continues to Flex National Muscle
The St. John’s College High School athletic program’s excellence was evident on National Signing Day when the Cadets football program announced the signing of eight senior student-athletes to various college football programs including two standouts who put pen to paper and opted to sign with the University of Michigan.
Michigan Commit Tariq Boney Leads the Way
Tariq Boney and Adrian Hamilton have signed with the Michigan Wolverines, a perennial powerhouse football program that competes in the Big 10 Conference against the likes of Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State, Indiana, Purdue, Wisconsin and others.
Boney, who maintains a 3.08 grade point average in the classroom, was also named the 2025-26 Gatorade District of Columbia Football Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-3, 245-pound senior defensive lineman, registered 48 tackles and 13 sacks this past season, leading the Cadets (6-5) to the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division tournament semifinals. Boney also made 22 tackles for a loss and forced two fumbles, returning one for a touchdown.
The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year is also an Under Armour All-American honoree and a two-time first team All-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference selection.
Boney has volunteered locally as a peer minister at St. John’s College High School and he has donated his time as a youth football and basketball coach.
“Tariq was an absolute menace to face this year,” said Stefanelli. “He was the hardest player in the league to gameplan against.”
The St. John’s College High School football program is a national powerhouse that captured WCAC Championships in 2017, 2021 and 2022.
Stefanelli Ready to Make an Immediate Impact
“I am thrilled to be part of the St. John’s community and look forward to helping drive our shared vision for athletic, academic, and personal development, along with overall program success,” said Stefanelli.